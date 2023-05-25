Walla Walla University will begin its new master's in engineering program this fall at the Edward F. Cross School of Engineering.
The one-year program will provide a focus on expanding technical knowledge and preparing students for business and project management in the engineering profession.
The program will allow current undergraduates to obtain a master’s degree and extend their expertise into another discipline with little disruption. The program is also designed to be accessible to working professionals who can attend required in-person classes.
“Many engineering master’s degrees focus narrowly on a specialty area within one engineering discipline,” Jonathan Duncan, associate vice president for graduate studies. “Walla Walla University’s new master's in engineering instead aims to broaden a student’s knowledge across multiple disciplines and develop project management skills for effective leadership and collaboration on interdisciplinary engineering teams.”
Students will complete coursework in three core areas: engineering specialty, research and design theory, and project management and decision-making. With more than 32 elective courses, students will be able to customize their coursework and projects to align with their professional goals. Students with mathematics or science backgrounds will also be well-positioned to join the program.
This master’s program is built on the WWU bachelor's of engineering program, which has been continually accredited by the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology for 50 years.
Applications are now open at wallawalla.edu/apply. For more information about the program, contact the graduate enrollment coordinator, Brandon Shadel, at 509-527-2290 or brandon.shadel@wallawalla.edu.
