With every happy stomp of her purple, light-up boots, tiny Timber Skeen went aloft in her eagerness to join in a very special event at Prescott School District earlier this month.
Like her classmates, the preschooler was wearing a maroon T-shirt, her group just one of many, dressed in all the colors of the rainbow.
For good purpose, it turned out.
On this sunny spring afternoon Timber and another 250 or so students of Prescott’s public school system were gathering for something no one can recall happening here before — an all-school, immersive art experience that used multiple areas of school campus as a living canvas.
“Grab a partner,” Superintendent Justin Bradford instructed through a megaphone and — like ocean waves — excited students dressed in matching shirts of teal, orange, cream and more surged toward their first stations.
“The goal is to be here, to be present in this experience, to be part of it,” Bradford said as he followed along, encouraging students to explore classrooms where digital representation of waterfalls cascaded down walls as the sound of steady rain turned the entire hall into an audio rain forest.
High schoolers were paired with preschoolers, many of the elders clasping the tiny, inquisitive fingers of their charges and helping them flow from one area of the exhibit to the next.
For nearly an hour, “When the River Becomes a Cloud” took every student through choreographed movement that mimicked earth’s water cycle.
From white balloons gathered up in the soccer field — moisture molecules — to a gym filled with enormous plastic-bag glaciers to blue foil waterfalls to a field-sized cloud, Prescott’s children were engaged in performative art that was much more than pretty colors, technical effects and frozen Otter Pops at the end.
Really, although the June 9 immersive event looked like the culmination of a huge project, it was actually the beginning of something than cannot easily be labeled, Bradford said.
When he arrived as superintendent in 2020, after serving as special education director for College Place Public Schools, Bradford came face to face with a reality for many small rural districts, especially those set as geographically apart as Prescott is.
“There are no extras … one of the things we didn’t have was, really, any formal art instruction,” he said.
There was art in the classrooms, but most often that came in the form of a craft activity or through a class-wide assignment. There was little in the way of organic, grassroots art, he said.
Bradford began looking into how that could change.
The superintendent included his teaching staff, who told him they wanted to go deeper than art kits and crafts. They wanted video tutorials to guide them in leading their classes through art education and projects.
And it turned out that several of the Prescott educators had backgrounds and interests in teaching art in some way. They were seeking avenues to share those skills.
Enter the Carnegie Picture Lab.
Art for all
The Canegie Picture Lab, a Walla Walla-based nonprofit, this year founded its Rural Art Initiative. Funded by a Sherwood Trust grant, its mission is to get art into rural schools.
Carnegie’s program director, Kristie Coleman, said the effort is in its pilot phase at Prescott, mostly due to Bradford’s enthusiasm to make his district the landing site.
“Justin was 100% ‘Yes, I’m on board, let’s test it out here,’” Coleman recalled with a laugh.
The goal of the initiative is to get art to students in the elementary grades. Even when a school district provides art classes, it is increasingly rare that such instruction is on tap for younger children, Coleman said.
Yet it is involvement with art that is associated with progress in important cognitive function that drives skills, like math, reading, critical thinking and speech, Coleman and other experts say.
Studies show creating art improves hand-eye coordination, fosters creativity, lengthens attention span, encourages children to try new approaches and drives self-expression.
Teamwork skills are achieved through collaborative efforts, as well, and that is definitely what artists Tia Kramer and Amanda Evans have witnessed in their work at Prescott.
Kramer and Evans arrived with the Carnegie Picture Lab’s grant to the rural district.
Prescott is 23 miles from Walla Walla. The town of about 300 people sits surrounded by a universe of wheat fields and fruit orchards.
More than 80% of Prescott’s students live a half hour beyond there, Bradford said, at the Vista Hermosa agricultural community. The town proper consists mostly of grain elevators, a church, a public library and the Tuxedo Bar and Grill. Plus a well-supported public swimming pool and park.
Evans and Kramer have spent the last six months working with students and staff through different art mediums. Both hold masters degrees from Portland State University and have backgrounds in helping others access and develop art.
Evans, for example, lived and worked as an artist-in-residence in an affordable housing development in Portland. Along with neighbors, she started an art collective and art school at the housing complex. She also created an art museum inside an elementary school, with a focus on bringing fine art to students instead of taking students to exhibits.
Kramer’s work has provided her with expertise in linking art and humans in unexpected ways.
In one instance, she created a drivable art experience with collaboration from 87 others along a mail route that Phil, Kramer’s neighborhood postal carrier, discovered as he delivered mail to each address.
“My specialty is how to move people through space in an immersive experience,” she said.
Together, their similar education and individual experiences put the two artists in a prime position to be in Prescott on behalf of Carnegie Picture Lab’s debut rural arts project.
They have been rewarded by the enthusiasm of the teachers and the kids, Kramer said.
“There was a lot of openness and understanding that we were artists-in-residence and not art teachers. They were open to learning what that means,” she said.
Art everywhere, everything
For one thing, it meant introducing the concept of finding art everywhere and in everything. Like cracks in playground concrete — those opened the door to introduce the Japanese art of Kintsugi, the practice of fixing broken objects with precious metals to make a newly beautiful thing.
While engineered cracks in the school’s playground were “repaired” with colored glue and not gold or silver, the project translated to kids a message that art can heal and make brokenness whole and appealing, Bradford said.
Kramer said part of their time at the district included bringing Portland State graduate program students to the Prescott campus.
“Some of the students were from New York City, some were from Portland … The Prescott students were thrilled. They were so thrilled to make friends with someone who, say, makes performance art in Times Square,” she said.
The community and its educators often express a feeling of being forgotten by the rest of the world, Kramer said; having the world of art come to them helped dissipate some of that.
It was immediately clear to Evans and Kramer that, even as students there had not had an art curriculum in eight years, the district’s teachers had become expert in finding ways to incorporate multiple components of the study within their educational practices.
The artists-in-residence leaned heavily on that finding to parlay it into collaborative efforts, like using a class of middle school students and their teacher, Jennifer Hammer, to transform the school gym into a glacier field.
There, huge swaths of plastic were taped into massive puffs 15 feet high and 25 feet wide, buoyed by air blowers inside the space. On the walls, via digital technology, cloud formations raced across pinked skies to the driven pulses of composer Steve Reich’s “Music for 18 Musicians.”
As classes came through, students here and there momentarily froze in place, slowly turning their heads to absorb the music along with the imagery. Teachers, some showing the effects of the sustained adrenaline rush for an entire class, paused to absorb the sight, seemingly taking seconds of respite in artificial nature.
At last, the stream of students converged outdoors to become a cloud of color. Parents and others watched on the sidelines, transfixed as kids formed a moving work of art as a single unit.
In that moment, in the river of humans flooding the sports field, the only difference between all was the color of shirt fabric.
This ending was not an end at all, Bradford said again, but part of a beginning.
When the period covered by the Carnegie grant ends, another $27,000 grant found by Evans will extend the artists’ stay in Prescott.
“They will spend all next year with us,” Bradford said.
Kramer said that gives her and Evans the opportunity to continue working with the district, drawing from various branches of knowledge to grow more art awareness, teach more design rules, collaborate and experiment.
A mural planned for the district’s barn next school year will signal a relaunch of Prescott’s now-fallow agriculture program, another example of art that becomes part of life, Bradford said.
“I know art brings a lot of joy to our kids … Our students are much more hands-on learners, more so than in any other district I’ve worked in. Making something, building something, that’s them on every level. Art is part of that,” he said.
