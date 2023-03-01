Marlene Perez was selected as Edison Elementary School’s new principal, the Walla Walla School District announced Tuesday, Feb. 28.
The position became available after former Principal Jenny Foster left for personal reasons.
Perez, an educator in the North Beach School District in Pacific Beach won out over interim principal Amy Kasenga for the role.
Perez has been an educator for 18 years, serving as a bilingual para educator, teacher, Title I/highly capable and bilingual/migrant coordinator, and principal during that time. She has worked at Pacific Beach Elementary School since 2019.
Superintendent Wade Smith made the principal selection with input from an interview committee and teachers, parents and community members who attended a recent public meet and greet.
He said in a news release that Perez’s experience and skills make her a good match for Edison, which offers a two-way dual language immersion program for biliteracy in Spanish and English.
“(Perez’s) experience as a principal and former dual language teacher, as well as her unique skill set, will help ensure Edison continues on their path toward becoming one of the state's finest dual language schools,” Smith said in the release.
Community input
Teachers, parents and community members brought questions about employee inclusion and retention, student behavior, cultural programs and more to a meet and greet with candidates for principal at Edison on Thursday, Feb. 23.
Walla Walla parent Guadalupe Medina has a fourth grade student and soon-to-be kindergartener at Edison Elementary. Her kids are learning Spanish in the dual language program, and she said it’s important for the principal to be a native Spanish speaker.
“It’s very important to understand the language of Spanish as an advantage for our students who are English-first language speakers and also for our Spanish native speakers,” she said.
Another parent with a fourth grader at Edison emphasized humility and service as qualities she would like to see in the principal, along with outreach and connection to the Spanish-speaking community.
“Any leadership role is not a position of power, but a position of service,” she said.
Perez, a first-generation Mexican-American, told the crowd at the meet and greet that she was a second-language learner in two different ways. She said her parents spoke Spanish at home, so she first learned English at school.
Then when Perez’s family relocated to Mexico while she was in the fourth grade, she was immersed and learning in Spanish, which she could speak but not read and write.
She said her vision for Edison is to help kids be successful academically, ensure social and emotional needs are met and prioritize trust and relationship building with students, teachers and staff and families.
Asked about programs she would implement to add to language and cultural learning at Edison, Perez described a cultural night she hosted recently at Pacific Beach Elementary where families learned to make fry bread and tacos.
Similar activities are possible at Edison, she said and suggested incorporating traditions from teachers and families of different nationalities.
In the news release announcing her selection, Perez said the community at Edison is one that believes in the potential of its students and one she is excited to join.
“Embracing multiple cultures and multiple languages better prepares each of our scholars to be leaders in the future,” she said in the release.
She’ll start as principal July 1, according to the news release.
