A survey in 2021 showed that 22% of 10th grade students in Walla Walla had considered suicide within the past year.
This was one statistic that speaker Ted Robbins shared with local parents at a suicide prevention workshop on Tuesday, May 23.
“Think of that as a classroom,” Robbins said. “We have three to four kids in every classroom that are thinking of or have thought of suicide within the past year.”
Robbins spoke at the Asking is Caring workshop, which travels across Washington to bring parents together to learn and share about teen mental health and suicide prevention.
Walla Walla School District partnered with Asking is Caring to present the workshop, along with the Suicide Prevention Walk on Wednesday, May 24, which was co-hosted by the school district and several other organizations.
Shayna Hutchens, the activities adviser at Walla Walla High School, is the district’s lead for Sources of Strength — a mental health program for local students. Several students from Walla Walla High School attended the walk with Hutchens and shared mental health information at a booth.
“We get together once a week and talk about being well and what we do to stay well,” Hutchens said. “One of the real things that gives hope to people is young people. When young people are involved in their community and interacting with others, their presence and their enthusiasm can bring hope and healing to people.”
Other host organizations of the walk included the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill (NAMI), Reach Out Walla Walla, the Blue Zones Project and Friends of Children of Walla Walla.
Tiffany Howe, an intern with NAMI, said she hoped NAMI and other local organizations could give people the information they need to know they’re not alone.
“There’s a lot of people, especially in our area, that are dealing with similar mental illness issues,” Howe said.
During Robbins’ Asking is Caring presentation, he shared that 25% of all deaths that occur between ages 10 and 18 are suicides. He said that when someone is dealing with mental health issues, it’s important to look for signs of someone feeling like a burden, changing behaviors and feelings of hopelessness or emptiness.
Robbins shared with parents that his teenage son died by suicide at the beginning of the pandemic.
“I’m here today because I believe in my heart that if I had had this presentation, my son would still be here," Robbins said.
He said it’s important for parents to talk to their kids and not try to fix the problem, to show empathy instead of judgment and to ask open ended questions such as, “Tell me more about that.” Most importantly, he said that if someone is in crisis and says they want to hurt themselves, they should not be left alone.
Robbins said many parents have fears of asking their child about suicide because they think it will put the idea in their head. However, he said that's not true.
“The reality is that pain is what drives them,” Robbins said. “Asking about suicide does not cause suicide. It builds relationships.”
