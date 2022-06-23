As the weather in recent weeks fluctuated between pre-summer heat and late spring rain, a group of students from Lincoln High School spent the waning days of the academic year painting two murals at the Veterans Memorial Golf Course.
On the corrugated-metal surface of two driving-range sheds, more than a dozen students wrapping up their studies before the summer worked to fill in the paint-by-numbers outline of twin murals of the horizon over the Blue Mountains, one a daytime palette, the other a sunset of dark blues, purples and oranges.
The project was funded by a $1,000 grant from local nonprofit ArtWalla, supplemental cash from the city of Walla Walla and a significant discount from Rodda Paint, said Anne Vallerga, a teacher at Lincoln High.
Vallerga worked with the students, overseeing their efforts to paint the golf sheds, in similar role to the one she filled in 2021 with middle school students from the now-defunct Innovation Charter School, who painted a mural on Rose Street using a grant from ArtWalla.
Working with the city and students on the mural was a positive experience for everyone involved, Vallerga said, so when ArtWalla had an opportunity for a larger grant this year, Lincoln High staff jumped at the chance.
“I just saw how positive it was to end the school year with this ambitious but creative and cool project,” she said. “Sometimes the last few weeks of school are a little zany in the classroom, so it’s such a neat way to bring the school together and get kids out in the community.”
The project is consistent with Lincoln High School’s encouragement of creativity and community, particularly under the leadership of Principal Marci Knauft, Vallerga said.
“I think Lincoln has a long history of doing neat projects,” she said.
After Lincoln High School struggled initially to find a privately owned site where the mural would be visible to the public, Deputy City Manager Elizabeth Chamberlain suggested the sheds at the city golf course, Vallerga said.
The schedule called for painting the sheds before the end of the school year on June 20, which coincided with the inaugural concerts at the golf course’s new Wine Country Amphitheater.
“It was so exciting because we had reached out to over a dozen public and private entities and were coming up dry,” she said. “The timing with the concerts are just serendipitous.”
After being informed that the murals would be on the golf sheds, around half the school’s student body provided input for the designs they would paint, with a core group of around 12 students becoming particularly involved, Vallerga said.
The chosen designs were refined by Lincoln High School art teacher Jayne Eacker as well as Patrick Kofler, who teaches English and pottery classes, then broken into discreet sections so students could paint by numbers. Students went each day, in rotating groups, to fill out the mural section by section, carefully painting the wavy metal.
The city helped clean and prime the sheds before they got started, and staff also helped pay for around $150 worth of paint that wasn’t covered by the ArtWalla grant or accounted for in a steep discount from Rodda Paint, Vallerga said.
Though the project was anticipated to be complete by June 20, the weather in recent weeks had not been cooperating, Vallerga noted, and it is possible that she and a handful of students will be working into the summer break.
“We’ll play it by ear,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.