As 346 students eagerly awaited their turn to receive a college degree at Walla Walla University's graduation over the weekend, they were encouraged to examine their lives.
“This ceremony is called ‘commencement’ for a reason,” said Vice President of Student Life Doug Tilstra. “This is the beginning — not the end — of your learning.”
A week earlier, students had hosted a garage sale to get rid of items they’d rather not keep post-graduation. Tilstra told them that similarly in their personal lives they should consider what to stick with and what to say goodbye to.
“Don’t be too quick to jettison playfulness, fun and a sense of wonder and curiosity,” he said. “Remember the affirmations and confidence invested in you here.”
He told the class to let go of any bitterness, unresolved anger and arrogance.
“You may have a 4.0 GPA, you may be graduating with honors, you may have already landed a great position in your field. You’re pretty sure you have a lot to offer your new employer and they are pretty lucky to have you,” Tilstra said. “Well, that illusion will last for a little while. Chances are it won’t last too long. You’ve still got a lot to learn.”
During commencement, which took place Sunday, June 11, at the Centennial Green on campus, Vice President for Academic Education Pamela Cress said the graduating class included both a 19-year-old and a 66-year-old receiving bachelor’s degrees. One student, Willa King, was a fifth generation graduate of WWU.
“The class of 2023 is a high-achieving class,” Cress said. “At this time 87 qualify as cum laude graduates, 58 for magna cum laude and 45 as suma cum laude. Seven seniors are completing double majors and eight seniors are completing dual bachelor’s degrees.”
Linnea Adrine Elias, senior class president, said this class had reason to celebrate not only individual achievements but the bond that had been built in the past few years.
“We built a community here knowing God was in this place,” she said. “Let us embrace the future with open arms knowing we are better prepared for the challenges that lie ahead because of the community we have built here.”
Elias announced on Saturday that the class’s departing gift to the university was a donation toward the new student center being built on campus. She said it would serve as a symbol of their shared values of community, inclusivity and support.
The class of 2023 was the 127th class to graduate from Walla Walla University, with more than $24 million in scholarships and grants earned — the previous record was set by the class of 2021 at $19 million.
“You are a special graduating class,” Elias said. "You are special to me, you are special to each other and you are special to God. Your friendship is what most brightly shines God’s love to me at Walla Walla University.”
