Chris Plucker is not going to let a global pandemic or any other illness silence the sounds of the holiday season.
Plucker is vice principal at Davis Elementary School in College Place and during the years he’s created a number of videos showcasing students and staff.
In 2021, what with COVID-19 ramping up for another surge, Plucker assembled a "lip dub" video version of singer Sia’s "Candy Cane Lane," inviting children who wanted to participate to learn the dance and show up to be filmed.
The result was 3½ minutes of students, staff and Santa, all twirling, skipping, hoisting impossibly large candy and flipping back winter scarves with a sassy attitude.
The presentation garnered about 3,200 views and gave families a way to see their kids in a Christmas production, even if it wasn’t in the school’s auditorium, Plucker said.
Then came 2022, with new roadblocks to putting on a schoolwide holiday program.
There were a few reasons why it seemed insurmountable, he said, but one Davis Elementary teacher wasn’t having it.
Jessica Maher teaches first grade, and that job alone can make an adult almost invincible, even in the face of colds, flu and a relentless pandemic.
There would be no Grinch stealing a chance for a Christmas performance, Maher decided.
She told Plucker that if there couldn’t be a traditional winter program, she wanted to make sure another holiday video could be crafted.
It’s more than just a fun project, Plucker said, although it is definitely that, too.
“I think it captures what we are about in the school. It gives their families a glimpse, too. Even if some students are not in it, they see themselves reflected in the video.”
Maher picked this year’s song — a zesty version of “Jingle Bells” — and choreographed the dances. She made a practice version to send out to students, telling them it would be recorded during lunch recesses.
It took Plucker and Maher some four weeks to collect the footage because, of course, illnesses were striking here and there.
“Every time we had a plan someone was sick,” Plucker said.
Davis teachers gave up their planning periods, arriving before their workday and staying afterward to help the project.
The school’s selected leadership group of fifth graders, called the Fire Team — standing for friendliness, integrity, responsibility and engagement — open the Jingle Bells lip dub, which offered a way to recognize those kids for their extra efforts around Davis, Plucker said.
While the resulting video couldn’t fit every child into its three-minute span, Plucker is sending out footage from the cutting room floor to the families of every actor and actress.
“So they can still see their child doing the dance they practiced,” he said.
A video compilation is no substitute for a school Christmas program, Plucker and Maher are aware.
Still, they feel good about what they are hearing since the project was released Tuesday, Plucker said.
“The staff absolutely loves it, the kids love it … Everyone has been excited.”
