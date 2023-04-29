Jeanine Gordon has been hired into a new position at Whitman College as a special assistant to the president for Native American outreach.
Gordon is an enrolled member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, or CTUIR.
“I am most excited about creating something that has not been established yet,” Gordon said in a college news release issued Thursday, April 27.
The new position is a result of Whitman College and the CTUIR’s memorandum of agreement, which was first signed in 2017 to formalize their relationship and was renewed in 2022. The agreement focuses on efforts to enhance Native American higher education opportunities.
The agreement also will guide Gordon’s work. She will plan events for Native American alumni and Native American Heritage Month each November and support recruitment and scholarship efforts for the Šináata Scholarship.
“Jeanine has many qualifications that support her taking on this role,” said Whitman College President Sarah Bolton. “She has played important professional roles at the CTUIR, and also knows Whitman College well. She has already begun great work on campus.”
Adam Miller, vice president for admission and financial aid, said he looked forward to continuing Whitman’s outreach with Native American students along with Gordon.
“The creation of the Šináata Scholarship last year was an important step, and adding additional intentional outreach and support for prospective applicants will be important in moving this work forward,” Miller said.
Bolton said research from students in the Indigenous People’s Education and Culture Club, or IPECC, helped develop the priorities of the new role. Seniors Jaden McGinty and Cheysen Cabuyadao-Sipe presented to Whitman College leadership last fall and led a panel during the 2023 Whitman Undergraduate Conference and encouraged the college to increase its outreach and support to the Native American community.
“In developing the priorities for this role, we were greatly assisted by the research that students from IPECC undertook and presented to us last fall,” Bolton said.
Gordon, who grew up on the Umatilla Indian Reservation near Pendleton, said her traditional Native American background would lend itself to the position and her ongoing work at Whitman College.
“My childhood and experience in our traditional cultural practices provide me with a strong, positive, hope-filled insight that fits the historical, present and future of Whitman College and the CTUIR perfectly,” Gordon said. “My ancestors are the history of this place. I am the history of this place … so are our people of today.”
