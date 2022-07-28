DAYTON — Working here is a homecoming of sorts for Rich Stewart.
Since leaving the Dayton School District in 2009 after a five-year gig as superintendent, Stewart went on tour around Washington state, so to speak, as an interim school chief where he was called.
“Wherever I fit and where people decide I am OK,” he said with a chuckle last week.
Now he’s been called back to Dayton to replace Guy Strot.
Hired in 2020, Strot resigned the position this year to take a similar job for Wishram School District in Klickitat County.
Strot’s time here had moments of tension and division for a number of reasons, only one of those being the COVID-19 pandemic, he told the Union-Bulletin as he neared the end of his contract.
Other factors included students choosing to attend elsewhere and an overall negative school culture, Strot said.
Before leaving, Strot advised the board that a temporary superintendent would give them breathing room to gather more applicants for the job.
That’s just where he comes in, Stewart said.
Dayton has had a rough couple of years, he acknowledged, but “yesterday is done” and that means dealing with today.
Stewart is in the listening process to develop a plan to share with the school board.
“Some people do a 90-day plan. Well, I develop a nine-hour plan. I just don’t have time to ‘wait and see.’ I try to listen quickly, move forward — starting today — to work as a group.”
There are wounds to heal in Dayton’s schools, he agreed. “And I can listen to that, but I can’t change that.”
It will take everyone putting their pointing fingers down and, instead, putting their hands to the plow to prepare the district to move forward, Stewart said.
“My role is to try and be a servant leader, where I adapt rather than people adapting to me.”
The district’s largely “young” school board will need to become cohesive to work on hiring its next superintendent. Part of the board retreat planned for Aug. 3 will help determine what direction to take.
“It is their job to provide direction, but it’s my job to manage the direction,” Stewart said.
His leadership team has been bolstered by recent hires, including Guinevere “Guin” Joyce as a secondary school principal.
In his work around the state, Stewart has seen Joyce bring people together and listen well to others.
“She is also consistent and strong. She’s quiet, but she has a backbone, and she does not play favorites.”
As well, Rachel Lowe has been hired as an administrative assistant, while longtime employee Jana Eaton continues her primary duty as the district’s business manager, and Amy Cox brings multiple skills to her role as principal of K-8 grades.
Stewart, who began his interim employment this month, is ready to wade into the work, he said.
“I need to communicate more completely and thoroughly than we have in the past.”
To that end, Stewart is forming a key communications group, made up of parents and community members. They will meet regularly, and the interim superintendent will give updates, he said.
“Rather than innuendo and gossip, we can see each other face to face … We decided that regardless of the pandemic, we can operate from the positive rather than the negative. We can have standards and expectations.”
