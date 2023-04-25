College Place Public Schools is taking on local food insecurity this week and plans to donate about 10,000 pounds of food to those in need at its annual food drive on Thursday, April 27.
This year marks the fourth time the school district has partnered with Eden’s Pantry on Walla Walla University's campus to provide boxes of food to local families. Anyone is welcome to collect a box, with the possibility for bigger families to take several boxes.
“I want every family and every person with food insecurity who needs it to get what they need from us,” said Superintendent Jim Fry. “That’s the goal.”
Anyone can pick up a box from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at Eden’s Pantry, 212 S.W. 4th St. in College Place.
Each box contains enough food to feed a family of three or four people for one week. Boxes include bread, milk, fruit, vegetables and canned goods.
While the school district already designated donation times earlier this month, Fry said they will still take donations of either money or food. To make a monetary donation, visit the district’s website at tinyurl.com/37hn4tm6.
Anyone who has items that they would like to donate can bring them to the Walla Walla University Church, which is at the same location as Eden’s Pantry. High priority items include canned chili, canned soups, canned fruits, canned vegetables, dry cereal, pasta, nuts, nut butters, canned meats, canned sauces, pancake and waffle mixes.
Fry said the food drive was also an opportunity for College Place students to volunteer and help their community.
“We are here for the purpose of ultimately serving the community,” Fry said. “We serve every day when we educate children, but it’s bigger than that. So I would hope that our kids see how they can really give to the community.”
He said that in the long run, he hopes students learn that public and community service are fulfilling.
“Even in the midst of all the work that I have to do with the district, it fills my cup to be able to do this,” Fry said.
