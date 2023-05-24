The Homelink program for homeschool families is returning this fall after an eight-year hiatus.
The Walla Walla School District announced on Tuesday, May 23, that the program would return. Homelink is a K-5 parent partnership program between Walla Walla Public Schools and the parents and families of area homeschool children.
Students have the option to attend Homelink classes one to three days a week for in-person arts, hands-on science, physical education and hands-on problem solving. Students access off-campus learning at home from their parent with support provided by WWPS teacher consultants. The program will be set up at the Carnegie Library Building at 109 S. Palouse St.
“Parents remain the primary instructional provider, with Homelink teachers providing guidance and support,” said Homelink Director Tom Porter. “Homelink supports homeschooling families through classes, curricula, equipment and more.”
Students may meet with highly qualified teachers on campus up to three days a week, depending on the student’s grade level, the student and family schedule and other considerations. Staff and families collaboratively work together to create a personalized Written Student Learning Plan.
“Homelink has a library with a wide variety of books organized and labeled according to the reading level,” Porter said. “Families can also access all district adopted curriculum as well as propose alternate curriculum choices that support the Written Student Learning Plan.”
During the program, families are partnered with a certificated teacher. The teacher will help families pick the curriculum, track progress and support families. Students also check in with the certificated teacher on a weekly basis for attendance. Once a month, parents have a conference with teachers.
The teachers include Valerie Gentzler, Tressa Baker and Mary Burt, who are all Walla Walla Online teachers.
The school district has created a survey for homeschool parents to provide their comments about the program. The survey can be completed at tinyurl.com/sbkshz5p.
An informational session is planned for 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, at the Opportunity Program building at 1917 E. Isaacs Ave. in Walla Walla. Contact Sonia Towes with any questions at stowes@wwps.org or 509-526-2060.
