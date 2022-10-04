Chanting and carrying signs in support of abortion rights, Whitman College students staged a walkout and rally on Tuesday.
Organized and led by Whiteman student Zoe Morris, the event eventually attracted about 70 students at Ankeny Field on campus.
The group started small — about a dozen — and repeated chants that Morris called out on a megaphone. As students passed by the field more stopped and joined.
By the time Morris began to lead the group in a march around the field — chanting “Get in the streets, stay in the streets” — the group had grown to about 45.
When a few short speeches began about 70 students were on hand.
Morris praised the students in attendance, while expressing disappointment in the size of the group.
“We are a school of 1,600 students,” she said to the crowd. “And there are (fewer) than 100 people here participating today. I don’t know about you guys, but that’s pretty disturbing to me.”
Morris invited people in attendance to address the crowd.
Their message was clear: abortion bans are wrong, and abortions should be accessible in all 50 states.
Speakers stressed that with large enough numbers, they could make a difference.
That message was echoed by one participant who introduced herself to the crowd as a Walla Walla High School student.
“I had a friend today say, ‘What is a couple people at school going to do to make a difference?’” the student said. “Well, on our own, nothing. But together, we can do a lot.”
Throughout the demonstration, Morris preached “peaceful protest” and encouraged students to stand up for the cause by using their voices.
It’s unclear how many students left classes to attend.
The march and rally were held at noon, and several students seemed to be walking by when they joined in. Students started breaking away at around 12:50.
When asked why they were leaving the protest early, one student walking in a group of three, said, “We have to get to class.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.