Walla Walla Public Schools got two hits with one time at bat this hiring season.
Officials announced Tuesday, May 24, that Cesar Hernandez has been named the new principal for Green Park Elementary School.
Hernandez was one of two finalists for the position, along with Amy Ford, who runs the Walla Walla Online school program.
Hernandez is currently assistant principal at Green Park. The selection process was extensive, including 15 staff, parents and school board representatives serving on the interview and walkthrough teams. As well, about 50 people attended meet-and-greet sessions to provide feedback on the hiring decision.
“Mr. Hernandez maintains a deep understanding of the dual program, the Green Park community, and is a shining example of our ‘grow your own’ efforts,” said WWPS Superintendent Wade Smith.
“Born in Walla Walla, he is a former Green Park Elementary, Garrison Middle School and Walla Walla High School student and graduate. He started his career with the district 10 years ago as a paraprofessional, then became a dual language teacher, and now serves as an assistant principal with two years under his belt at Green Park.”
Hernandez said being selected for the school’s head is a dream come true and that he is looking forward to supporting students, staff and engaging with the community.
Ford has been promoted to replace Hernandez as assistant principal for Green Park.
“With Cesar’s appointment to principal, that left us with an opening for assistant principal,” Smith said.
“It became clear throughout the interview process that the two of them together would be an outstanding leadership pair for our Green Park community.”
Ford said she is excited to be returning to her elementary school roots and joining Green Park’s staff as the assistant principal next year.
“I look forward to joining the Panther family and working together with Mr. Hernandez to support the students, staff and families who make Green Park a special place in our Walla Walla community.”
Hernandez and Ford will begin their new assignments July 1.
