Gov. Jay Inslee visited Walla Walla on Tuesday, March 14, and toured Evergreen Commons, the Walla Walla Center for Children and Families and the Mill Creek flood control channel.
During his visit, Inslee interacted with children at the early learning center and offered as a gift to the center's library a signed copy of “Bears in the Boat,” a book he and his wife authored. He also awarded a Washington apple lapel pin to Brock Peterson of the Tri-state Steelheaders as recognition of his work educating K-12 children about salmon life and history.
Look for a more detailed story about the governor’s visit in Thursday’s edition of the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin.
