Gesa Credit Union awarded more than $17,000 to Walla Walla Public Schools and College Place Public Schools last week as part of its Affinity Debit Card Program.
The program provides support to local schools by generating funds for partner districts to spend on academic programs, technology needs, extracurricular activities and athletics. During the 2022-23 school year, Gesa Credit Union raised more than $340,000, which was awarded to partner schools across the state.
College Place School District was awarded $8,500 and Walla Walla Public Schools was awarded $9,100. In Walla Walla, the grant will go toward the Adopt-a-Blue Devil program.
“For those patrons that use a Gesa branded credit card for Walla Walla Blue Devils, that money will go toward our Adopt-a-Blue Devil program,” said Athletic Director Chris Ferenz in a post on the WWPS Facebook page. “That program sponsors scholarships for kids who need items for classrooms, athletics and activities to participate.”
The Affinity Debit Card Program began in 2015 and since then has raised more than $1.34 million for the 35 Washington schools it partners with. This is the second year donations have totaled more than $300,000.
“Gesa takes immense pride in actively supporting education across Washington, and we are deeply committed to empowering both our students as the future of our communities, and our educators, who inspire them every day,” said Don Miller, president and CEO of Gesa Credit Union.
