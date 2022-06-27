Children in Walla Walla will once again be offered free meals throughout the summer provided by the Walla Walla School District through the federal Summer Food Program.
This will be the school district’s third year administrating the program. Before 2020, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Summer Food Program was run by the city of Walla Walla.
Though the program is being operated by the school district, children do not need to be students of the district to receive meals. They just need to be age 18 or younger.
Residents will see some changes to the program this year. Gone are the “grab-and-go” bagged meals made necessary during the COVID-19 pandemic. Children will now be served and must eat on site. Parents may not take meals home for their children.
Meal sites for 2022 include schools, parks and other locations. Not all schools will be meal sites.
The included schools are Edison Elementary, Green Park Elementary, Sharpstein Elementary and Garrison Middle. All of these schools will be offering breakfast from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11-11:30 a.m., Monday through Friday from June 27 to July 27, except on July 4 and 5.
Meals at other locations, such as the Walla Walla YMCA and several local parks, will be offered until Aug. 26.
For a complete list of locations, visit bit.ly/wallawallasummermeals.
