Walla Walla Public Schools launched a free mental health services program this week, partnering with Hazel Health to provide all students access to licensed therapists at no cost to their families, the school district announced Tuesday, Sept. 20, in a press release.
Students can sign up now atmy.hazel.cowwps.
The program has a school health representative, using an iPad, initiate private and confidential video visits with a licensed Hazel Health therapist while at school — and an account enables students to join sessions at home.
Insurance information is required even though the service is free and available to all students.
Services include short-term visits to deal with anxiety, bullying, withdrawal, grief and depression, and resource managers at Hazel can work with families to coordinate their child’s care.
Hazel therapists can also help families determine if additional services are needed and help them connect with local providers.
