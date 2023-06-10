Each school district in the Walla Walla Valley is offering free meal services this summer. Most programs are available to all children ages 1 to 18, even if they are not enrolled in the school district.
Most programs also require that children eat their meals at the site where they’re served. Below are more details for each district’s program including dates, times and locations.
Walla Walla
Walla Walla Public Schools will offer free meals for children ages 1 to 18 at 10 locations this summer. All meals must be eaten on site.
Sharpstein Elementary School: 410 Howard St., June 26-Aug. 4 Monday-Thursday; Breakfast: 8-8:30 a.m.; Lunch: 11-11:30 a.m.
Garrison Middle School: 906 Chase Ave., June 26-Aug. 4 Monday-Thursday; Breakfast: 8-8:30 a.m.; Lunch: 11-11:30 a.m.
Walla Walla High School: 800 Abbott Road, June 26-Aug. 4 Monday-Thursday; Breakfast: 8:45-9 a.m.; Lunch: 11 a.m.-noon.
Lincoln High School: 614 S. 3rd Ave., June 26-June 30 Monday-Friday; 11:30 a.m.-noon.
Opportunity Program: 1917 E. Isaacs Ave., June 26-July 13 Monday-Thursday; Lunch: 9:55 a.m.-12:05 p.m.
SEATech Skills Center: 252 Campus Loop, June 26-July 14 Monday-Friday; Breakfast: 8-8:30 a.m.; Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-noon.
Valle Lindo Homes: 343 Farmland Road, June 26-Aug. 18 Monday-Friday; Breakfast: 8-8:30 a.m.; Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-noon.
YMCA: 340 S. Park St., June 26-Aug. 18 Monday-Friday; Breakfast: 7:45-8 a.m.; Lunch: 11-11:30 a.m.
Green Park Elementary: 1105 Isaacs Ave., June 26-Aug. 18 Monday-Friday; Breakfast: 8:30-9 a.m.; Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-noon.
Washington Park: 700 W. Cherry St., June 26-Aug. 11 Monday-Friday; 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
College Place
College Place School District’s meal program is available for anyone age 18 or younger. All meals must be picked up by the child and consumed on-site.
“Summer meal programs are a vital part of our school and home connection as we continue to support our children over the summer with these important meals,” said Superintendent Jim Fry. “It allows us the opportunity to stay in contact with many of our families and lend other support to them as well. Our food services staff in College Place are incredible.”
Davis Elementary School: 31 SE Ash Ave., June 26-July 27 Monday-Thursday; 11:45 a.m. to noon.
John Sager Middle School: 1755 S. College Ave., Monday-Thursday; noon to 12:15 p.m.
College Place High School: 1755 S. College Ave., Monday-Thursday; noon to 12:15 p.m.
Milton-Freewater
Milton-Freewater has five free meal sites that will be in operation this summer. Two of these programs — the YMCA and Gib Olinger Elementary School — are only available to students enrolled in the district. However, the other three programs are available to anyone 18 and under.
None of the programs will be open July 4. All meals must be consumed on site unless a sponsor has authorized participants to leave the site.
Orchard Homes (anyone under 18): 311 N. Elizabeth St., June 20-Aug. 10 Monday-Thursday; 10:25-10:45 a.m.
Milton-Freewater Public Library (anyone under 18): 8 SW 8th Ave., June 20-Aug. 10 Monday-Thursday; 10:50-11:10 a.m.
Joe Humbert Family Aquatic Center (anyone under 18): 200 De Haven St., June 20-Aug. 10 Monday-Thursday; 12:20-12:40 p.m.
YMCA (enrolled students only): June 20- Aug. 10, Monday-Thursday; times unavailable.
Gib Olinger Summer School (enrolled students only): 1011 S. Mill St., July 31-Aug. 10 Monday-Thursday; times unavailable.
Waitsburg
Waitsburg School District will serve meals twice a day and all students are welcome to participate in the program, which will be in the elementary school multi-purpose room.
No meals will be served July 3-5 in recognition of the July 4 holiday.
Waitsburg Elementary School: June 19-July 28; Breakfast: 8:30-9:30 a.m.; Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Athena-Weston
Athena-Weston School District’s meal program is available to all children ages 1 to 18. Meals will be served at two locations listed below, Monday through Thursday every week.
“The Summer Meal Program is an important tool to ensure that our students have food security through the summer months,” said Superintendent Ann Vescio.
The program will be closed July 4. All children are expected to eat their meals on site.
Athena Elementary School: 375 S. 5th St., June 12-Aug. 17 Monday-Thursday; noon-12:30 p.m.
Weston City Park: June 12-Aug. 17 Monday-Thursday; noon-12:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.