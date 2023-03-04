The Waitsburg School Board selected four finalists for the superintendent position at a meeting Thursday, March 2, according to search committee members.
The school board met with its search consultant team, Educational Service District 123, to review the applications and select finalists. Names of the four finalists are expected to be announced by Monday, March 6, according to Kaylee Bolt with ESD 123.
“It was an executive session and was closed, so there were no candidates — just to review and discuss the personnel and the candidate pool that we received,” Bolt said.
The hiring process began in January following the announcement of current superintendent Mark Pickrel’s planned resignation. Bolt, director of human resources at ESD 123, said the school board received 10 applicants for the position.
Bolt said the current search was Waitsburg School District’s first time using ESD 123 for the hiring process.
“We have done it with other districts in our region,” Bolt said. “It’s just the first time we’ve done it for Waitsburg.”
Pickrel has served as superintendent and principal of Waitsburg Elementary School since 2019. The new superintendent also will fill the position as principal.
“The names of the finalists will be released when they have all been contacted and confirmed they are prepared to move to the next step,” said former superintendent and current School Board Chairperson Carol Clarke.
The School Board also plans soon to announce the dates and times of staff and community interviews, which will be open to the public. These interviews are expected to occur sometime during the week of March 13.
The finalist who is selected as the new superintendent is expected to be announced Thursday, March 23, according to a previous statement from the school board. That individual will start the job on Saturday, July 1.
