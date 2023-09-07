Walla Walla Community College will host its final Warrior Wednesday of the summer on Wednesday, Sept. 13.
Warrior Wednesday is an informational event for both current and prospective students to learn about the college’s workforce and academic transfer programs and get information about financial aid and scholarships.
“We understand that the journey to higher education can be intimidating, but at WWCC, we're here to make it a smooth and inclusive process," said Melissa Rodriguez, director of outreach. "Warrior Wednesday is for anyone who is curious about WWCC and is not only about information-sharing but also about fostering a sense of community and support."
According to a news release from the college, the event will be 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 13 in WWCC's main building, Building D.
Bilingual staff will be available to answer questions, provide one-on-one guidance through the college’s application process and assist in applying for financial aid. Information about the GED high school equivalency program and English Language Acquisition offerings also will be available.
Parents are encouraged to bring their children to the event, and staff will provide educational activities for them. Anyone seeking more information can contact the college’s outreach team at outreach@wwcc.edu or call 509-522-2500, Ext. 0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.