Michelle Paine, a Walla Walla parent and special education teacher, says she has seen firsthand the harms that social media can have on kids.
Paine was one of many parents who attended “Let’s Talk TikTok” on Thursday, March 23, at Garrison Middle School to learn more about what social media apps their kids are using and how to make sure kids are safe online.
“Since I teach special education, it’s really important to me to protect that group especially because they don’t always know what is and isn’t appropriate with their cognitive abilities,” Paine said. “So being able to provide more background and understanding about what students are using is important.”
The session’s leader, Jess Davison, is a behavioral health counselor with The Health Center and currently works as a counselor at Pioneer Middle School. This was the second social media session she hosted this week, with the first at Pioneer Middle School.
She told parents it’s important to have ongoing conversations with their kids about the right ways to use social media.
“What do we know about middle schoolers and their brain development? We know that their prefrontal cortex, responsible for decision making and logical, rational thinking, is not developed yet,” Davison said. “Our kids aren’t always capable of making those logical, rational decisions about things like social media.”
Parents brought up issues they’ve seen in their children such as body image, self-esteem, and the amount of time spent on social media.
“There’s like a zombie brain that comes out after a certain amount of time,” said parent Brandom Price. “It’s like, you were here, and now we’re not interacting the same way.”
Price works as a nurse at The Health Center and said she sees the harm social media has on kids.
“It’s a very important issue in Walla Walla and across the world,” Price said. “Whatever we can do as parents to support each other and learn.”
Several parents mentioned concern about a social media account that is dedicated to filming fights at Pioneer Middle School and posting them online. Davison said that’s why it’s important to teach kids about the meaning of a "like" or a "follow."
“We’ve heard students at Pioneer say, ‘Well, I don’t follow it because I endorse it, I follow it because I want to know if they’re talking about me,’” Davison said. “But really, it’s important that you’re not endorsing them and giving them a platform to further talk about people.”
She also said that because of platforms such as Instagram where users have a tendency to portray their lives in unrealistic ways, parents should watch out for anxiety and depression in their children that stems from social media.
“We can help our kids build awareness around how these are affecting their well-being,” Davison said. “You can say ‘Hey, it seems like you’re a little anxious right now,’ or even, ‘What’s an account you follow that makes you feel good? Can we follow more accounts like that?’”
She recommends having open conversations with teens, talking with them about their family’s values and leading by example when it comes to social media use.
“Social media is a little bit of an inevitability,” Davison said. “Our kids are going to find a way to use them whether we give them permission to or not. Eventually in their life when they’re out of your home, they’re also going to have access to it, so what I hope comes out of this is an opportunity to talk to your kids about how to use this stuff safely.”
