Monday, Aug. 8, was a day filled with sobering data and somber stories in a room packed wall to wall with about 200 people.
But, also, hope and help were presented to fight an enormous societal ill — active shooters in schools.
At the “School Security Summit,” organized by Eastern Oregon’s InterMountain Educational Service District, school administrators and law enforcement officials, in nearly equal numbers, gathered at the Pendleton Convention Center to listen, talk, agree and plan for the future.
Mark Mulvihill, superintendent of the Pendleton-based ESD, said he arranged the summit last spring.
Mulvihill meets regularly with superintendents from school districts in Umatilla, Morrow, Union and Baker counties. All of them had been through stress and more during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it was time to move past those discussions to tackle other important issues, including school safely, he said.
Then, on May 24, came the shooting at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that took 21 lives while law enforcement there stumbled in its response to the active shooter.
That horrific event birthed a driving need to revisit school security, student safety and mental health issues in kids and in communities, Mulvihill said.
Not that work hadn’t been done through school bonds that pay for up-to-date security measures and educator in-service days focused on learning the red flags signaling potential mental breakdowns in students.
But COVID-19 pushed many issues out of the spotlight for so long, the superintendent said.
“We realized we needed to put this on top and get ahead of the game.”
The isolation and uncertainty of the pandemic has increased mental health challenges for many, students included, he said.
On Monday, it was clear Mulvihill’s agenda was well supported.
Superintendents and staff from every district that receives services from InterMountain ESD joined city, county and state law enforcement personnel — including school resource officers — to break down the issue of school shootings and plan how to build up awareness, safety and prevention.
Hard data
A number of key points were made over the course of several hours by officials quoting national justice and education experts and studies, while their audience listened intently.
- Early intervention is key to prevention. Previous school shootings have revealed that red flags about the shooter were everywhere and either ignored or downplayed.
- Behavioral predictors can include suicidal thoughts, past childhood trauma, current mental illness, firearm accessibility in the home and talk of self-harm.
- A study of 172 mass shooting between 1966-2019 by the National Institute of Justice showed overall 30% of those shooters were suicidal before the event and 39% were during the shooting. In K-12 school shootings, that percentage moved to 92%, while shooters at universities were all suicidal. Overall, 31% of shooters had severely adverse childhood experiences.
- Data is not yet clear how much mental illness factors into the decision to try and kill at a school; in 10% of such cases, psychosis played a primary role, but 80% of shooters were in mental health crisis during the act.
- The NIJ study suggests school and mental health counselors can play a vital role in prevention.
- 48% of mass shooters leaked their plans in one way or another, including manifestos, social media postings or telling another student.
- 70% of shooters knew some of their victims.
- 77% of shooters purchased their guns legally.
- 80% of shooters in K-12 schools stole guns from family members.
- Handguns are used 77% of the time in mass shootings, assault rifles 25% of the time.
- Red flag laws, safe storage and gun locks are identified as prevention measures.
- 98% of mass shooters are male. Shooters have been as young as 11 and as old as 70, but 70% of school shooters were under age 18.
- While school shootings garner most of the media attention, 7.6% of mass shootings happen at K-12 facilities, while 5.2% take place at universities.
In his presentation, Sgt. Jeremy Gunter of the Oregon State Police told educators that school safety is personal for him. Not only does he have children in the Pendleton school system, his wife is a teacher, Gunter said.
“Our law enforcement action is important to me. It’s my job to go in, find the threat and deal with the threat. I hope you expect me to do that, and I hope you pass that on to parents and students. It’s important they know that.”
Gunter referred to the Uvalde shooting, noting that older police training focused on waiting for a cohort of officers. Newer training, however, dictates the first officer on the scene goes directly to the threat as fast as possible.
“Make sure you know how to get us in that door,” he said, looking around the room at school staff.
Tipping the scales
Oregon has a critical prevention tool already in place, one that was designed and rolled out by InterMountain ESD.
“SafeOregon” is a statewide, anonymous tip line that allows students to report concerns about their safety at school at any time of day.
The line, available via phone call or text, web portal or cell phone app, provides a place for students to tell a trained technician about a problem without fear of ridicule or retaliation, or being considered a tattletale.
This is especially vital for those students — that number can be more than 30% — who don’t feel they have an adult in their school building to talk to about their concerns.
Once received at a call center, tips are quickly analyzed and forwarded to school and law enforcement personnel who can help resolve reported incidents.
Gunter said 67% of school attacks that were averted in time came about simply because someone was paying attention.
“Getting to these kids before their behavior escalates, as soon as you can identify these behaviors,” he said, circling back to the NIJ study showing many mass shooters have issues at school, suicide ideation and highly negative experiences as a younger child.
The job educators face in keeping schools safe is daunting, Gunter acknowledged, but humans in the halls can do a lot to build a welcoming environment for students.
Also important is training for staff to know just what to do with any bullying and other problem behaviors they hear of, he said.
“How will you address it? How will you talk to those kids?”
For SafeOregon to work as well as possible, districts must put effort into teaching students and their families how and when to use it, how to download the app, what can go into a tip (such as screenshots), the OSP sergeant said.
The same goes for teachers, he said.
One principal said her school shows the tip line to students on a big screen a few times a year; familiarity with it means use of it, she told Gunter.
Those tips deemed to indicate imminent threat require a law enforcement response within two minutes, while those classified as urgent require a response within 10 minutes, Gunter said.
Below those levels, the information gets forwarded to the school for any needed action. That comes into play, for example, when a student reports they don’t like someone at school.
The tip program is free to all schools in the state, and parents are welcome to use it, too, Gunter said.
At the end of the morning’s session, Mulvihill stated the obvious to the crowd — school shootings are not an education event; they are a societal issue.
“The community has to understand, it has to connect with its kids. What are we doing to keep our kids safe?”
On Tuesday, Mulvihill reiterated that and more.
Seeing the level of law enforcement represented at the summit was encouraging, he said. Not only did police officials ask district leaders to give them tours of their buildings, they offered to come in and do “tabletop simulations,” a practice of talking through possible emergency scenarios and reviewing possible responses while in a low-stress environment.
The ESD chief is intent on showing families how committed law enforcement and education sectors are on making schools safe.
“School shootings, while rare, are traumatizing and imprinted in our minds forever. The impact they have on a community is permanent. This is bigger than school and police, though. We all need to own our troubled kids. Reach out to that kid who is wearing a hoodie when it’s a hundred degrees and connect. It’s important.”
His office will also be working on helping districts adopt and use common terminology around school safety so that a phrase or word means the same thing in any situation calling for emergency response, Mulvihill said.
“That’s the purpose of this summit. We’re thinking. We’re debriefing. We’re getting it on people’s minds, and we’re talking about it.”
Seeing all kinds of educators show up on a sunny day in August means school staff see it the same way, he said.
Aaron Duff, superintendent of Milton-Freewater Unified School District, said the summit underlines actions his district has already undertaken in the name of safety.
Duff noted much of the last bond measure approved by Milton-Freewater voters went to improving facility security, and some of the school buildings have been used for police training, including an active shooter drill at Central Middle School in 2018.
Monday’s summit was powerful and humbling, he said in an interview with the Union-Bulletin the next day.
“When you have the leaders of every law enforcement agency in every community, then the leader of the largest employer is every community in Eastern Oregon, you had a lot of people used to being in charge. But you didn’t see egos yesterday. Then we can learn from each other and each other’s mistakes.”
His employees are committed to fine tuning response processes, transportation logistics, parent reunification, counseling services and more, Duff said.
Ann Vescio was equally impressed and pleased with Monday’s event. Vescio is superintendent of the Athena-Weston School District, and she’s never felt so supported by law enforcement, she said.
“Seeing their willingness to spend half a day with school administrators, that was more than just words. It demonstrates their commitment to our schools and our kids. Then to ask to meet with districts afterward showed that commitment even more.”
It’s a good feeling after the Uvalde shooting, Vescio said.
Her staff will be putting what they learned into action, particularly around the reunification moment.
Parents coming to get their children after an emergency is something that’s not well thought out for many districts, but needs to be, she said.
“That is a very stressful and emotionally charged event, and you can’t forget to prepare for that piece. And you have safety issues there.”
For more information about the SafeOregon tip line program, go to safeoregon.com.
