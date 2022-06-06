Fifteen young men and women put their high school careers in the rearview mirror at the DeSales Catholic High School graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 4.
As always, the evening was a culmination for families of students, many of whom have been in the Walla Walla Catholic Schools system since kindergarten, DeSales Principal John Lesko said Monday, June 6.
This graduating class, however, will forever be known for its resilience demonstrated throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
“They had many opportunities to take the easier routes, but they stayed committed to their education. They developed a work ethic, they developed their spirituality and grace … They chose to carry on with what their goals were.”
Every student slated to graduate reached the finish line, he said.
“I think they will do great things moving forward.”
