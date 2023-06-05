A group of 20 students shared stories and laughter Saturday, June 3, as they said goodbye to DeSales Catholic High School and received their diplomas at graduation.
The small, close group of students thanked their families, friends and teachers for helping them get to this point. Taryn Cox, the class salutatorian, told her fellow classmates it was now up to them to find their joy in life.
“All these negative things that surround us — they are not what made us into the people we are,” Cox said. “We are here because of all the positive things DeSales and our family and friends have given us. As these next few years come, remember to choose to be happy.”
Father Curtis Seidel, president of Walla Walla Catholic Schools, shared a message with the students before they went on toward their respective journeys.
“In all they do, they show great humility and a sense of others being more important than themselves," Seidel said. "By the very nature of virtues, they are never completed or perfect, but we have seen the great foundation this class has developed through their actions."
The class had two valedictorians, Elijah Hurwitz and Jack Lesko, who addressed their classmates together. They said attending DeSales High School and being part of such a tight-knit group had set them up for success.
“This school adapts to us and our differences and gives each one of us our own path and opportunities to be successful now and in the future,” Lesko said.
Hurwitz presented the class gift, which includes enhancements to the training room with new countertops and other amenities.
Eleven students were part of the National Honor Society for academic achievement, while several received awards for outstanding performance in both academics and athletics during the past four years. A few also received four-year awards. Dylan Grant won the four-year award for religion, Jenna Cox for English, Grace Murray for social studies and Hurwitz for science.
One student, Timothy Gogl, was awarded the $1,000 William Valente scholarship, which recognizes the student whose life and service exemplifies devotion to the Catholic faith and public commitment to the pro-life cause.
Bishop Thomas Daly of the Diocese of Spokane attended Saturday's ceremony and sent the graduates off with a blessing and the words of the school's patron saint.
"In the words of St. Francis DeSales, you call us to be who we are — to be that well," Daly said. "To give glory to the master craftsman, whose handiwork you are."
