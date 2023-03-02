The Walla Walla Public High Schools Scholarship Fund now has surpassed the $225,000, said its founder Jerry Zahl, Walla Walla High School Class of 1962.
Since the inception of the fund in 2012, it has granted more than $31,000 in scholarship assistance.
The 2023 application deadline is March 6 for students desiring scholarship assistance in 2023, Zahl said.
Students should contact Blue Mountain Community Foundation or a high school counselor with questions.
“For any former students holding class reunions in 2023, Andy (Zahl) or I would love to know who the class reunion leader is, so that we might contact them in order to help raise more funds for scholarships,” Jerry Zahl said.
He suggests giving funds in dollars and cents for the alumni graduation year, such as $19.73 for 1973 graduates. Larger gifts are welcome and some classmates choose to match class gifts.
For information on giving, contact WWPHSSF co-advisers and Wa-Hi alums Andy Zahl at 509-540-0880 or Jerry Zahl at 509-520-6694 or jkazahl@charter.net.
Blue Mountain Community Foundation may be contacted at 509-529-4371. Tax deductible gifts may be mailed to BMCF at PO Box 603; Walla Walla WA 99362; or submitted electronically at bluemountainfoundation.org.
