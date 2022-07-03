Megan Nicole Robins graduated summa cum laude June 11, 2022, from Central Washington University.
The 2018 Dayton High School alum earned a degree in hospitality, tourism and event management.
— Annie Charnley Eveland
Annie Charnley Eveland is retired from the Union-Bulletin as a 42-year newspaper editor, columnist and journalist. A freelance writer, she produces the Etcetera column in the U-B. Send news with contact name and daytime phone number to acereporter1979@gmail.com or call 509-386-7369.
