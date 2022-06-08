On a day marked with nice weather and a return to a traditional graduation ceremony, 14 Dayton High School seniors walked into the school’s gym for the last time as students on Saturday, June 4.
Just a half hour later, they emerged as alumni.
Angie Alleman, the district’s secondary school secretary, said the “short and sweet” time span was intentional as the district works to re-imagine such ceremonies, including indoor gatherings, once again.
The 14 young adults in the class of 2022 have been through a lot and risen above it, Alleman said, quoting presenters.
“‘They will be great contributors to our community and will be greatly missed.’”
Some 200 friends and family members attended the afternoon ceremony, where about $300,000 in scholarships was announced, she said.
