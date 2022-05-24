The atmosphere at the most recent Dayton School Board meeting made one thing abundantly clear: Parents and students have a lot to say about what is happening at Dayton schools.
Especially when it comes to sports.
On the agenda Wednesday, May 18, was a discussion about the Dayton-Waitsburg athletic combine.
The combine began in 2016 when districts joined forces for high school football, cheer, baseball and some middle school sports, adding to earlier agreements for golf and wrestling.
At the time, school officials from both districts were seeking ways to increase student participation in all sports and more community involvement. Participants in those early combine meetings spoke of empty stands, teams too small to truly compete and unsafe playing conditions.
Despite misgivings, some opposition and hiccups — but optimism, as well — boards in both districts approved the melding of Dayton and Waitsburg athletics in 2017. By early 2020, board members of both districts voted to fully complete the combining of all middle and high school sports.
The single entity was named Wolfpack, trading in the Dayton Bulldogs and the Waitsburg Cardinals team names.
That wasn’t, however, the happy ending some people envisioned, Sam Korslund told the board and audience members last week in the public meeting that would continue nearly four hours before board members went into executive session.
Divided goals
Korslund, the Wolfpack athletic director and a local pastor, said he moved to the area four years ago and has spent time in both school districts. He’s studied the history of the combine, including reading those first meeting notes, he said.
From his research, he believes the concept was ill-conceived from the start, Korslund told the panel of board members.
He has worked to fix issues, including listening to students from both high schools complaining about the other. He’s improved communication and scheduling, and he’s instituted a coach review process, Korslund said.
Yet issues continue to plague the combine, he said, citing the following:
- Waitsburg and Dayton school boards do not meet jointly to discuss combine issues. Instead, policy documents go back and forth to each board for resolution.
- There is no fiscal transparency and no budget he can access. Korslund said the teams’ transportation costs have largely been borne by Dayton, a point later disputed by Waitsburg School Board chair, Christy House, who said she’s confirmed Waitsburg pays 50% of those costs.
- Differing discipline standards between the districts creates unfair situations about who can play under what circumstances.
- The current, large turnout for sports by Dayton’s and Waitsburg’s middle school students will make it difficult to accommodate playing time for everyone in combined teams.
- Student athletes are getting confusing messages. While they compete under the Wolfpack label, at their individual schools they are told they need to have Bulldog or Cardinal pride.
- Waitsburg officials said the combine is all or nothing, meaning that if Korslund wants to divide middle school teams, they are out, the athletic director said. House later disputed his interpretation of her response.
- Students from each school believe coaches from the other town are playing favorites, and teammates are blaming each other for mistakes, losses and more.
There is division within and outside of the Wolfpack teams, Korslund said, noting that he’s tried absorbing the negativity and not passing it on, which has been detrimental to his health.
“I tried to ‘fake it until we can make it’ in unity,” he said.
“I was completely wrong to allow the negativity to filter my view.”
Korslund said there are good components in the program to build upon, but this will only work if the districts fix what’s wrong.
That includes a halt to complaining on social media by students and their families, and turning around scant turnout for games, he said.
One after another, largely ignoring the three-minute time limit and continuing far beyond the 15 minutes set aside for public comment on the topic, people approached the podium in Dayton High School’s auditorium to voice opinion, concerns and support for the athletic combine.
‘We are one’
Dayton School Board chair Jeffrey McCowan reminded all that the combine isn’t in place for team wins, but for kid wins. To see it otherwise is “deeply flawed,” McCowan said.
“To see results, it takes investing in kids when they are 7, not in the seventh grade.”
In her comments, House emphasized that Waitsburg is “all in” on the athletic combine and stressed the importance of keeping middle school student athletes in the Wolfpack to beef up high school participation numbers.
House also pointed out that the combine policies had gone “back and forth” between the districts as those were tweaked to follow state rules. She reminded people the two school boards did work in the same room as the combine was being birthed.
Arguably the most adamant endorsement of keeping the Wolfpack alive came from the students clustered together in the auditorium.
Waitsburg student Makenna Barron, flanked by other students, stood at the podium to explain the program from her perspective.
“I’ve been in the combine from the start … It took us at least three seasons to stop playing against each other and (then) with each other.”
Barron said she’d done research on the potential separation of middle school teams, each back to their school of origin, and it doesn’t seem like a sound idea to her.
“I’d hate to see that,” she said, explaining how first competing against each other could make cohesive high school teams even more difficult to build.
Another student said she sees the athletic combine issues as a war between the adults and not the students.
Waitsburg School Board member Lisa Morrow said she was part of the original combine advisory group.
“I’ve seen year after year of adults trying to tear this apart … Please listen to the kids of these communities. They are your future.”
The students just want to play sports, Morrow said, pointing out that COVID-19 already took too much from all of them.
“Please let these kids play. They want to play,” she said.
After bounding up to say what she had to say, Dayton High School student Wyntr McCauley gestured toward her teammates.
“These are all my family members,” she said.
“I met them through sports.”
A divorce of the Wolfgang districts will not benefit the youth the combine is meant to serve, McCauley said.
“It’s heartbreaking to think of tearing them apart. We are family. We are one.”
Some speakers pointed out that high schoolers are choosing to attend school elsewhere, partly because of the tension between the districts over these issues.
Some, including Dayton School Board member Aneesha Dieu, expressed being fans of individual school pride. Dieu called the Wolfpack “an identity crisis” for students and predicted the burgeoning middle school athletic population will eventually make a two-district sports program impossible.
McCowan again pointed out the growing interest in sports in younger kids is a direct result of the investment in the combine. Others there advocated for doing away with the different mascots and more blending of the schools.
Parent and Waitsburg High School alum Charlie Barron said he was initially opposed to the sports combine but came to see it was healthy for both districts and for students.
“I always say, ‘Give the kids the keys to the bus, they’ll get themselves where they need to go.’”
Dayton head basketball coach Roy Ramirez said he is willing to raise funds to make sure there are Wolfpack uniforms for every athlete. As well, the districts could consider having students compete for spots on sports teams, which teaches them how to compete in life.
If they want to make a team, they will put in the work, Ramirez told the group.
The Dayton School Board took no action on the athletic combine program Wednesday night, and no decisions about it were made.
Morrow later said the Waitsburg board had met, and a plan is in place that both school boards will meet jointly to discuss the issue in the near future. Information about the meeting will be posted on both districts' websites.
More investment
In other Dayton School District board meeting action, members listened to a virtual presentation of the “CharacterStrong” social and emotional learning program by Clay Cook, chief development officer of the company by the same name.
The board voted unanimously to purchase the related curriculum for grades K-12 for $18,000 that takes the district through 2026, Superintendent Guy Strot said.
McCauley asked why the program wasn’t brought to school sooner.
“If anything, we needed it way sooner.”
She later mentioned her wording came from the death of a classmate who recently died from suicide.
Strot has advocated for this move, one that he believes will put teachers in a unified position to be role models for students.
Although Strot is leaving Dayton to take a leadership position at another school, he expects staff here will begin to see improvement in student behavior next year. Sustained changed and improvement will take one to three years, he said.
Dieu summed up the CharacterStrong program as putting all the district teachers in the same boat, rowing together.
That will allow staff to regain and rebuild trust, which will trickle down to students, she said.
Amy Cox, Dayton Elementary School principal, agreed, saying the curriculum will be a valuable tool. Students will notice when the teachers are banded together, Cox said.
McCowan said he hopes the investment will help heal the trauma the district has experienced over the past two years. Purchasing CharacterStrong will allow teachers to hit the reset button, “and get on the same page,” he said.
