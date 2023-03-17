Waitsburg School District announced on Friday, March 17, that David Woods will replace Mark Pickel as the new superintendent.
Woods is the current principal at Eastmont Junior High School in East Wenatchee. He has worked in education for 35 years.
“I am so excited to have been chosen as the new Waitsburg superintendent,” Woods said. “It is with humility and gratitude that I come to serve the Waitsburg community and school district.”
Woods is scheduled to begin the job on Saturday, July 1. He has previously worked as an elementary principal, secondary principal, assistant superintendent and special education director. He was selected from four candidates who were named as finalists for the position.
In Waitsburg, Woods will serve as superintendent and Waitsburg Elementary School principal. He met earlier this week with parents and community members at a public forum, along with other candidates.
“The minute I visited, I was certain that Waitsburg would be a great place to live and work,” Woods said. “Then Monday when I met the staff, school board and community members, those feelings of excitement grew. I knew instantly that this was my place and these were my people.”
Carol Clarke, chairperson of the school board, said Woods’ experience made him the best candidate for the job.
“Mr. Woods has a wealth of skills and knowledge which will be invaluable to our district,” Clarke said. “He is committed to living in Waitsburg and desires to serve our community as well as our schools.”
Despite the July 1 start date, Woods said he would likely start the job earlier than that and plans to visit as much as possible before the school year ends.
"I just really like the area, the community and the people I met," Woods said. "I like the size of it, and I think it's just exactly the place I want to be right now."
