Darren Wilkins will be Walla Walla University’s next vice president for student life beginning in July.
Wilkins will replace Doug Tilstra, who has been in that position since 2017. Tilstra’s retirement was announced in February.
As vice president for student life, Wilkins will oversee all areas of the university’s student life, including housing, spiritual and social programs, student missions, athletics and more.
“We are thrilled that Wilkins is joining the administrative team at Walla Walla University,” said Aaron Nakamura, director for marketing and university relations. “He has many years of experience enriching the student experience and we are confident that he will support our university’s firm commitment to excellence in service, beautify in expression and faith in God.”
Wilkins, an alumnus of WWU, has almost 29 years of experience in Adventist education. Since 2013, he has served as principal at Spring Valley Academy in Centerville, Ohio. Before that, he was principal at Mount Ellis Academy in Montana and taught at Loma Linda Academy in California.
“Principal Wilkins has a rich history of positive engagement with students and mission-focused growth of institutions in both the West and Midwest,” said WWU President John McVay. “We are delighted that he has responded positively to the invitation to lead the student life experience at Walla Walla University.”
Wilkins enjoys traveling and has led experiential learning and mission trips in the past. He has also visited 33 countries.
“It has been said that ‘Life is either a daring adventure or it is nothing,’” Wilkins said. “This is true of education and my walk with Jesus. I cannot wait to collaborate with the young men and women of WWU to make student life a heart-pounding, liberating, and self-sacrificial adventure with the Prince of Peace.”
