Walla Walla Community College has selected Dante Leon as its new vice president of instruction, the college announced this week.
Leon will begin his new position Monday, Sept. 18, and replace Jessica Clark, who had held the position since 2021.The college confirmed that the position had been vacant since Clark left her position in April but declined to comment on Clark’s reason for leaving.
At WWCC, Leon will support the mission of the college in all instructional areas. The vice president of instruction develops and oversees the planning and implementation of divisional goals for all academic and workforce programs.
“WWCC is pleased to have an administrator and educator with Dante Leon’s talent and dedication join our ranks,” said President Chad Hickox. “I am particularly impressed with his background in creating and growing programs that meet the community’s needs.”
Leon has spent 20 years as a college administrator and has experience developing new certificate, associate and bachelor's degree programs, according to a news release from the college. He most recently served seven years as the associate vice president for the College of Business, Engineering and Technology Daytona State College in Florida.
Previously, Leon spent 16 years as the dean of automotive and technical programs at Renton Technical College, where he developed the first bachelor of applied science degree offered by the college and created an aerospace program in partnership with Boeing.
Leon earned his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Catholic University in Lima, Peru, and his master's in business administration from Northern Illinois University.
“WWCC is a special place,” Leon said. “I look forward to supporting its students, faculty and staff.”
