Community members are pushing for more diversity and flexibility in the education offered by Walla Walla Community College — specifically for the Spanish-speaking community.
There are currently six Walla Wallans participating in a culturally-responsive early education program through Antioch University in Seattle that offers flexible class times with both Spanish and English instruction. Veronica Marin Lemus, a licensed child care provider and mentor at the Imagine Institute, said something similar should be brought to Walla Walla. She, along with several other community members, offered their concerns at a strategic planning session on Monday, April 17.
“We’ve seen that when we share anything we’re concerned about, you guys have been really good about listening to the needs of our community,” Marin Lemus told college officials. “That’s why we’re here now voicing what our community really would like to see."
Marin Lemus is enrolled in the program at Antioch University along with her husband, mother and three other licensed child care providers.
“The community does want to do more, but there’s also limitations here,” she said. “In the Seattle area they have a college campus you can go to and it’s made available. Instead of advocating for them, we’d like to advocate for here — but if that opportunity isn’t here, we can’t share that with other people.”
Marin Lemus said the program is affordable with payment plans available for about $1,000 a month. There are also bachelor’s and master’s programs available after completion of the certification, which can be fully funded. Students also earn credit for speaking in Spanish during class.
“We’re so proud of our community college and we’re always saying how we’re No. 1 in the nation,” she said. “So if we are, why can we not be No. 1 at this?”
Walla Walla Community College is in the middle of creating its new strategic plan, which is expected to be in place for the next four or five years. Recent planning sessions saw suggestions for the college to take flexibility, technological advancement and affordable housing into consideration.
Karen Hedine, CEO of the Walla Walla YMCA, said the college should focus on attracting a diverse student population.
“We need to be able to meet students where they are, the way that they are — whether they’re in the basement of their parents' home or have made a phone call and didn’t get a call back,” Hedine said.
She said the college could benefit from making itself more readily accessible to all students.
“One of the data points I remember is that one out of 36 kids is now, or will be, measured as autistic,” Hedine said. “So how do we reach different kids with different backgrounds?”
Meanwhile, Joe Petrello, owner of Dream Ride Charters and Tours in Walla Walla, suggested a different kind of funding mechanism for technical programs at WWCC. He said programs such as automotive technology and welding technology should try to become more self-sufficient.
“If they're fixing cars at an auto body, there’s no reason that they can’t buy those old cars, fix them up and make them go,” Petrello said. "They're learning how to do the thing, and the program is selling that car and taking the money they made and putting it back into that program.”
He said if programs could make more money on their own, instructors could buy new tools and equipment that need to be replaced.
“The more programs that can make their own money, the cost of the whole tuition will go down and be more affordable,” Petrello said. “And the people in the program catch on and say ‘Hey, I can totally fix up a car and sell it. I can totally build a house and sell it.’”
More strategic planning sessions are planned for employees, students, and community members of the Clarkston campus during the coming weeks. An all-campus update on the plan is expected Wednesday, May 31.
President Chad Hickox said the plan would be finalized in September and that the college would review it at least once a year to make updates as needed.
“The strategic plan drives budgeting decisions,” Hickox said. “It’s a dynamic living document. It’s telling the story of the college in the future campus. So who do we want to be? Where are we going? How do we tap into the current threads to get us into the future we prefer and helps us be strong, robust and meet the needs of the community and our students?”
