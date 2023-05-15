Luis Martinez was one of about 40 students accepted into the first group of participants in the Warrior Pledge scholarship program at Walla Walla Community College last fall.
Now he’s on his way to a career in technology.
Martinez, 19, always dreamed of going to college, even if that meant accumulating debt. But now that he’s been accepted into the group of about 40 students in the two-year Warrior Pledge program, he’s studying something he’s loved his whole life — computer science.
“Warrior Pledge means a lot to me because it makes me and my family have one less burden to worry about, to be able to afford college, books, software needed and supplies needed to be able to succeed in my classes,” Martinez said. “Not only financial aid help but also support to keep going and be able to do good in my classes.”
The Warrior Pledge program is funded through the college’s foundation and covers the cost of tuition for new students who live in one of six surrounding counties.
Karl Easttorp, spokesperson for the college, said Martinez was an inspiring student.
“He has a lot of personality and really exudes the spirit of many WWCC students who have big dreams but need extra support that WWCC can provide,” Easttorp said.
Martinez is now in his third quarter at WWCC and plans to graduate in fall 2024 with his associate degree in applied science for software design. After that, he said, the possibilities are wide open.
What drew you to computer science?
What drew me to computer science is that I have always loved technology since I was young, and I always had an interest in it. Now that I’m old enough, I have an opportunity to really understand it and enjoy it. Everywhere we go there’s technology around us, and if I can be a part of making that for the greater good, then I will take any chance I get to be around it.
Why did you choose WWCC?
I chose WWCC for two reasons — one was that it was affordable compared to moving to a new city and a new school, and the other reason was that it was close enough that I can still be here in town. Another reason I chose WWCC is that I took the audio and visual program at SEATech that is in front of WWCC and it seemed like a good choice for me. I had support and help from my teacher Jeffrey Townsend and the helpful staff from Wa-Hi to help me apply and get ready for college.
What impact has WWCC had on you?
An impact that WWCC has had on me is that it made me more aware of my habits that are good and the ones that need to go. Everyone at the CC has always been friendly and helpful and that’s something that I appreciate — it’s the little things that matter.
What motivates you?
There’re four things that motivate me and those are my family, Red Bull, technology and Taylor Swift. As long as my family is healthy and good, that's all that matters to me. Red Bull is what keeps me going so far. It’s the little energy boost that I need every day to continue my day, and it helps me concentrate on homework. Technology has always interested me and excites me, and I want to see how far we can get it to go — let's just hope it doesn’t attack us in the future. As for Taylor Swift, I really enjoy her music so that’s something that motivates me to continue.
What’s next?
What’s next for me is that I am going to continue studying so I can get my associate in applied science in software design. And when I’m done with that, then I will see what is available for me to do and see where life takes me, both in the workforce and in normal everyday life. I don’t want to really plan for the future and get my hopes up, so I just enjoy the present and what it has for me for that day. Live life one day at a time — don’t worry about tomorrow, just enjoy today (and Red Bull).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.