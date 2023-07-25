As far back as he can remember, Eric Matson always loved losing himself in his grandpa’s copies of Architectural Digest.
Construction was something that fascinated him from the very beginning. Later, in high school, Matson discovered drafting and design and realized that was the career path he wanted to take.
“After graduating, I was asked by a family friend if I wanted to help haul some wood over the weekend,” Matson said. “I thought he was asking to help cut and stack firewood. Unbeknownst to me, he was asking if I would help haul lumber and help frame a house. After that, I never looked back.”
Today, Matson works with the SEATech program in Walla Walla Public Schools, teaching students the thing he’s been passionate about his whole life. At SEATech, Matson teaches career and technical education to high school students from Walla Walla, College Place, Dayton, Prescott, Touchet and Waitsburg. This year he was one of nine teachers in Washington to be chosen as a Regional Teacher of the Year by Educational Service District 123.
“Eric is an expert in his field,” said SEATech Skills Center Director Jerry Maher. “He collaborates with other educators in our area and across the Pacific Northwest. … He has brought his years of experience in the construction industry, in manufacturing and the private sector into his program, getting students and parents excited about possibilities in construction trades and beyond.”
Matson will compete for Washington’s 2024 Teacher of the Year, which is typically decided by the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction sometime in August. He answered a few questions about his teaching career.
What led you to teaching?
I honestly never thought my career path would lead me to teaching. I even remember telling my wife early on in our marriage — who has been in education for over 20 years — I do not know how you do it. She is actually the one who encouraged me to pursue my current position as CTE (career and technical education) instructor. She found a posting for a construction teacher on the school district's site. With all of my construction experience I was eligible for the position. Once I was hired and entered the classroom setting, it was the perfect fit.
What do you love about your job?
I think the most rewarding aspect is the connection between me and my students. I love to get to know them and hear their stories. I am a huge advocate for inclusion in the classroom, so connecting with students from different backgrounds gives me everlasting joy. Every one of my students is at a different level in their life. Bringing out their strengths empowers them and allows them to flourish. Everyone has something to give, and finding that is what I love.
What drives you to do well in your work?
I have always been competitive, so giving students the best options for success is my focus — letting them know that it does not matter what happened in their past or what they are experiencing now. They have every right to feel important. Letting them grow and evolve into confident young individuals allows them the skills needed to be successful, and seeing them succeed is what drives me.
Do you have any favorite memories from the classroom?
Every year during the holidays I make a commitment to feed all of my students a huge meal before we go on break. I know that some of them will go home and not have those resources, so I always promise them a meal to remember. Whether it is turkey, spiral ham, prime rib, brisket or biscuits and gravy, they always seem to finish it. I remember one particular year I made a bet with students that if they lose, the guys have to wear suits and ties and the girls have to wear dresses to dinner. They just happened to lose. I didn’t think that it would actually happen, but they did it. They showed up dressed to the nines. Somehow, somewhere, they all found an outfit. I still remember to this day looking at all of them enjoying a meal all dressed up and not a worry in the world. They all were included. I even think I shed a few tears that day.
Is there a teacher who had a big influence on you?
Mr. Waters was definitely my favorite teacher in high school. He taught me that it was possible to laugh and enjoy the learning process. He would tell stories of him and his brother growing up that had me in tears. When I first started teaching, I took that same approach. If I can make my students laugh and enjoy themselves, the learning comes easy. To this day I still reference a story he told my class in high school and my students laugh just as hard as I did.
What kind of impact do you hope to have on your students?
I hope that when my students look back on what they have learned and have experienced, they will be able to acknowledge their own individual strengths. Everyone learns differently and making mistakes is part of the process. Accept it and move on. Laugh as much as possible and embrace the joy it brings. The connections made at SEATech are lifelong and the experiences will always be remembered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.