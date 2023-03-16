WAITSBURG — Four finalists for Waitsburg School District superintendent met with parents and community members this week to answer questions about their goals, motivations and leadership styles.
The four candidates are Aaron Chavez, David Woods, Rebecca Estock and Tony Howard. None of the candidates have previously worked in the Waitsburg School District. The candidate hired for the position will serve as superintendent and principal of Waitsburg Elementary School.
Aaron Chavez, who is the current superintendent at Excelsior Holistic Schools in Spokane, said at the forum on Monday, March 13, that he was looking for something different than an alternative school.
“I was hit last year; I’ve been spit in the face,” Chavez said. “It’s extreme conditions. I’m ready to move on.”
Chavez said his experience at Excelsior had also taught him to be a trauma-informed leader who emphasizes mental health.
“I understand how trauma impacts learning,” Chavez said. “Some students come from a toxic environment at home, so trying to get yourself and your staff to understand how trauma affects the brain, how to bring them to baseline, work their plan — that’s one of the things I would be able to bring to the team here.”
Chavez said he would also prioritize mental health for all staff as well as relationships with parents.
“I work really hard with relationships with parents,” Chavez said. He said he likes to visit parents in their homes to get to know students’ families better. “Then when you have situations that arise, you can go talk to the parents.”
Meanwhile, one parent asked candidates about their experience and qualifications in special education.
Woods was previously a special education director and said he has changed the special education program at the middle school where he currently serves as principal at Eastmont Junior High School.
“Special ed children are the most important children we have,” Woods said. “I’ve changed the program where I’m at right now because I wanted them to treat all the special ed kids like they’re kids, not like there’s something wrong with them. We don’t have resource rooms anymore; we have kids out in the general population, and it’s been successful.”
Woods, who said he was looking for a job commitment of at least five years, told parents that he believed in “progressive discipline.”
“Nothing works if you don’t have a relationship,” Woods said, referring to students. “Unless you work to have a relationship with the kid and the parents, you’re going to do the same thing over and over. I don’t think there’s any program that works, I think it’s the people that work.”
Estock said she also had experience in special education, in addition to being a literacy and dyslexia specialist. She has national board certification as an exceptional needs specialist for individuals from birth to 21 years old.
“Within that capacity I also trained special educators on how to work with students,” Estock said. “Eighty percent and higher of our special ed students are there for reading.”
When asked why she was leaving her current position as the multi-tiered system of supports program supervisor in the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction, Estock said her job was created as a result of pandemic-related funding to help schools create courses and dyslexic learning strategies.
“Once the funding runs out, that job dissolves,” Estock said. “I need to have a focus and a direction.”
As for Howard, he said he wanted the opportunity to work in classrooms again which he hasn’t done for several years. He most recently worked as the senior vice president of human resource services at Washington State University.
Howard was also the only candidate who said he would not be relocating to Waitsburg, because his daughters, who are in high school, live in Tri-Cities.
One parent asked Howard about his plan for staff retention.
“I have learned over the years that staff will stay where there’s value for them if you can get the money close (to state average),” Howard said. “Now if it’s 50% the money, then you have a whole other problem. But if you get the money close, there are things like culture, climate and value that people are drawn to.”
The finalist selected for the superintendent position is expected to be announced on Thursday, March 23. The new superintendent will start the job on Saturday, July 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.