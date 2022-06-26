COLLEGE PLACE — The school district here will not have a student resource officer for the coming school year due to staffing issues at the College Place Police Department. But department and district officials hope this is temporary.
Though College Place School District Superintendent James Fry knew he was losing Joey Langlois, the school resource officer of five years, he didn’t know the entire program was being suspended until recently.
Langlois accepted a promotion within the department and is joining a new, multi-department task force. Meanwhile, College Place Police Officer Andrew Schild trained to become the new student resource officer.
Fry said Schild was a good fit.
“His wife (works here),” Fry said. “I know the family. Their kids are in our schools. He’s going to be a really good fit for us when the time comes.”
But College Place Police Sgt. Dylan Schmick said some staffing issues forced the department to reconsider its ability to provide an officer to the schools for the 2022-2023 year.
“We have a retirement, a promotion and another officer leaving law enforcement,” Schmick said. “In a short time frame, we moved three different bodies. That had a huge impact … For a smaller department, one or two bodies is a big shift.”
Even before the recent changes, the department was already looking to add additional officers, Schmick said. The departures made things that much harder.
Schmick said moving the school officer to a patrol position, at least for now, allows the department to have enough officers working the streets at any given time.
“We were in a position where we felt that we have a better ability to patrol the school from a regular patrol standpoint, verses having someone in the school full time trying to assist with patrol,” Schmick said.
This doesn’t mean the department won’t be involved in the schools. In fact, Schmick said officers will be visiting the schools every day.
“The goal will be that all of our officers working that day shift will at one point in the day conduct a walk through of the schools,” he said. “We want to be present and let them know things are safe and secure.”
Fry said he thinks students getting to know an increased number of officers is actually a good thing.
And the department will assign Schild back to the district when staffing allows, Schmick said.
Because it can take up to a year for a police candidate to go through the hiring and training process, that’s not likely to happen during the upcoming school year.
However, he said, if the department was able to hire a trained officer from another department, it could.
Meanwhile, Fry is considering other options for the upcoming school year. These include hiring a security specialist for a year.
But finding someone willing to go through the training required when the job would only be for a year could be a challenge, he said. Hiring a third-party company to provide coverage is also an option.
Both Schmick and Fry stressed that the pause of the student resource officer does not mean the school will not be secure.
Schmick said officers can respond to each building quickly and will maintain a presence.
Fry, meanwhile, said the police department is an added layer to existing safety precautions, and the district continues to improve security.
“Every single one of our people can put us into lockdown from any phone,” Fry said. “Any of our teachers and our staff.”
When in lockdown, all doors will shut and lock, and alert messages will be displayed in all classrooms.
Each entry is also going to be locked, and an intercom system will be used to let people in.
Lastly, Fry said, the district is spending $50,000 to upgrade its security cameras.
