Registration for pre-K through 12th grade in College Place Public Schools opened Monday, April 10.
Registration can be completed online at www.cpps.org. To register, families will need a copy of their child’s birth certificate, immunization records and proof of residency in the school district, whether it be a copy of a utility bill or another document.
Copies or photos of these documents can be emailed to fgutierrez@cpps.org for Davis Elementary, ccason@cpps.org for Sager Middle School or lbartlow@cpps.org for College Place High School.
Families can also register their student in person at the school's main office or by mail.
More information about immunization requirements is available in a letter from district nurse Crystal Smith, on the district's website. Students' immunization records are available by visiting wa.myir.net and setting up an account.
Families with students preparing to enter kindergarten are invited to attend the annual Kinder Carnival from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at Davis Elementary, 31 S.E. Ash Ave. It is recommended that all new kindergarten students attend.
Any child who is 5 years old before Thursday, Aug. 31, is eligible to register and enter kindergarten. The district asks that students are registered by Wednesday, May 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.