Longtime College Place Public Schools employees and community volunteers Pam Deccio and Dan See received Community Leadership awards at the annual Southeast Washington Association School Administrators honorary awards ceremony banquet on June 1 in Richland.
SWASA holds this annual event for the region’s schools to nominate and honor local heroes for a variety of awards.
“Ms. Deccio and Mr. See are steadfast servants in both the College Place community and College Place Public Schools,” said school district Superintendent Jim Fry in a release.
“Neither recipient was especially keen on receiving an award for something they do for the good of the schools,” he said.
“It was really difficult to get such humble community servants to accept well-deserved recognition. I didn’t think I would even get them in the car to go to the banquet,” Fry quipped.
A retired teacher, coach and administrator in Touchet and College Place Public Schools, See served as treasurer of the Citizens for College Place Schools levy campaign that recently passed with nearly 60% support from the community.
And See is treasurer of the CPHS Boosters Club supporting student activities across all campuses in the district and helps out in many other roles.
“From the first day I set foot in College Place, people said Dan See this, Dan See that. I didn’t know who he was except that he had to be something special'" Fry said.
"Soon after meeting him, I realized what a special person he was. He has the heart of a servant and a work ethic to which no one can hold a candle. He is a tremendous asset to the entire College Place community."
A 30-year paraeducator and custodian for the district and so much more, Deccio participates in every school board meeting, including work sessions, and is concerned with the welfare of others above herself.
Deccio worked tirelessly to ensure the success of the district's February 2022 levy for the children of College Place. Her home was the hub for all the yard signs and banners that appeared around College Place during the campaign.
“The name Deccio is synonymous with College Place," Fry said.
"Her diligent work to make things better for each individual child and each generation of children is amazing. This award does not begin to do justice to the amount of time, love and commitment that Pam gives to our schools and community."
