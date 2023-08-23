Anna Inman, migrant specialist for College Place Public Schools, was recently awarded the 2022-2023 Clerk/Recruiter of the Year Award from the Washington State Migrant Education Program.
Inman was presented with the award at the program’s state conference in Yakima on Aug. 17-18. The award recognizes staff members in the state who work to identify and support migrant students and families.
College Place School District currently has 112 migrant students, making up about 8% of the student population.
Inman joined College Place School District in fall 2022. A news release from the district said that since then, Inman “has had an immeasurable impact on the students and families by creating strong connections that have allowed them to be successful in the district.”
“Anna’s immediate and wide-ranging impact has been incredible,” said Superintendent James Fry. “Since joining our team, she has found ways to engage our migrant community in ways we have struggled to do in recent years. The number of student leadership activities as well as parent educational opportunities she has provided have allowed our families to find a home in College Place Public Schools.”
Inman has led several activities in the schools and community, including engaging with families living at Valle Lindo Homes, housing for farm workers. The projects were aimed at educating students and families while giving them resources to better student and parent education and access to resources in the Walla Walla Valley.
Recently, Inman traveled with students to Olympia for the LEAP (Latino/a Educational Achievement Project) Conference to interact with legislators and learn leadership skills. She also oversees the district’s Adult Night School for parents of migrant students, which will continue in the upcoming school year.
"Anna has done a great job of finding numerous students who were living in our district but were not identified for services and are now receiving them," Fry said. "It took some time for her to build trust and get known, and now we are seeing a lot of success with supporting these students and families in ways we have not seen."
