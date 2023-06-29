College Place Public Schools is getting ready for significant population growth over the next few years as a result of several housing developments currently underway in the city.
Several housing projects are in the works, including the Village at Fort Walla Walla, a 180-unit apartment complex behind Home Depot near the southwest corner of East Whitman Drive and Myra Road. Another project across the street from College Place High School is expected to bring about 280 new homes to that area.
At a school board meeting on Tuesday, June 27, school board members discussed the possibility of receiving mitigation fees from developers to help with the enrollment growth that will happen as a result of additional housing. While the district would also see a growth in tax revenue, it would not happen immediately.
“We don’t see any of those tax dollars until way after the houses are built and people are enrolled,” said board member Anne-Marie Bauman.
Superintendent Jim Fry said the district would likely ask the city to approve an ordinance requiring any company developing residential properties to pay a fee that will go to the schools. The school board also is considering the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) process, which would review the possible impact of the current housing projects and would be used to help the district get compensation.
“We love growth, but 1,000 homes will bring kids, and we are not equipped to handle that kind of growth,” Fry said. “So we need some help, and we believe that the developer should have a hand in that. Our taxpayers shouldn’t pay for it — they’re already paying for our buildings for the next school.”
The school district in 2021 purchased 40 acres for $1.6 million in anticipation of rapid growth in enrollment. The district plans to build a new school on the land, which is about half a mile southeast of the high school, middle school and district office. There is not currently a timeline for when the school will be built because it depends on the district's future enrollment increase.
The school board’s next step is to hire a demographer to conduct a study and project the district’s growth over the next few years, taking into account all the local housing developments. The board will then create a capital facilities plan.
“The hope is that by mid-year next year, we could be able to really solidly know our projections but also have a plan of how we do that,” Fry said. “I’ve already talked to the city administrator — our goal is to always work with the city.”
Fry said he was communicating with two demographers and the board would soon approve one to begin work on the study. No action was taken on that matter at Tuesday’s meeting.
“We want to make sure that we take care of our schools, and we take care of our public,” Fry said. “And that’s really what this is about. We have four or five key developers that are doing this, so we’re just looking at what that might mean.”
