As 106 College Place High School graduates took in their last moments as high schoolers on Saturday, June 10, Samantha Menchaca encouraged them to “breathe through the change.”
As the student speaker, she addressed her classmates at the commencement ceremony at Hawks Stadium while they awaited their turn to walk across the stage.
“The end of our freshman year was cut short by this weird little virus that turned out to be not so little,” she said. “This experience was harsh, not just for the students but for our teachers as well — trying to learn how to teach us over the internet, looking through a tiny little camera.”
Menchaca said that despite the challenges they faced, she was now graduating with a group of funny, smart, ambitious and competitive people.
“We were all going crazy trying to figure everything out during that time, but we took some deep breaths, collaborated and took some more deep breaths, and we soon returned to in-person school,” she said.
During the ceremony, two students were recognized for their outstanding athletic performances.
The Soaring Hawk Senior Athlete Award, traditionally given to one male and one female athlete at graduation, was awarded to Daman Burgener and Lena Weaver.
The class of 2023 included four valedictorians — Jacob Courtney, Luke Christensen, Mya Adams and Tiana Tran — and two salutatorians — Anureet Sandhu and Conner Torrescano.
One student, Sophia Enriquez, was awarded the Hawk Award, a prestigious award given to one senior nominated by staff who demonstrates the highest standards of excellence in academics, behavior, extracurricular involvement, service and kindness.
Associated Student Body Vice President Jera Bjornberg said that if any class of students could find success after high school, it was this one.
“No one really knows what will happen next or how our stories will write themselves,” Bjornberg said. “This school, these last four years, and all the experiences you’ve made, will always be a part of your tomorrow. Always remember you are so much more than what you’re going through.”
One faculty member — Gordon Smith — addressed the students at their request. The senior class nominates a faculty member to speak during the ceremony.
Smith, who teaches math and science, said it was a privilege to be chosen as the class speaker. He left his former students with some lessons in both math and life. He encouraged them to be radicals — in math, he said, radicals never repeat, never end and their answers are always positive.
“This class here is radical,” Smith said. “You’ve come through the most challenging years of school. You pulled together after COVID and now are focused on a new chapter of life after College Place.”
He asked students as they go forward to always look on the brighter side of things.
“You will meet failure, unfairness, challenges where you want to give up and go home,” Smith said. “But I challenge you to be positive, to meet the negative situation with a positive outlook.”
