Walla Walla High School students who want to earn college credits have a new option this school year with the introduction of the College in High School program.
College in the High School, which provides courses through Eastern Washington University and Central Washington University to Wa-Hi students, will allow students to take college-level courses and earn college credits on their high school campus. Classes will be taught by specially trained Wa-Hi teachers.
“During the developing of the district’s new strategic plan, Vision 2030, students and families expressed an interest in having more opportunities to enroll in college courses at their high school and earn high school and college/university credit,” said Assistant Superintendent Chris Gardea. “College in the High School courses meet this request by enabling students to earn both high school and college credits at the same time.”
Credits will be earned through one of the two participating colleges, depending on the course. These courses are available to all 9th-12th grade students. According to a news release from the school district, tuition costs have been eliminated for the program.
If a student exceeds 15 credits in one year, receives an F grade or withdraws from a course, the student’s parent or guardian will have to pay the district for those courses.
“Expanding access and opportunity to rigorous courses directly aligns with our new strategic plan,” Gardea said. “Vision 2030 challenges the school district to prepare graduates for today’s competitive world, and by offering College in the High School courses this commitment is further reinforced.”
More details about the College in the High School program are available at tinyurl.com/5fewemm9.
