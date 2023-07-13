Three candidates are vying for Position 4 on the Walla Walla School Board in the upcoming primary election with incumbent Eric Rindal being challenged by newcomers Alayna Brinton and Zana Carver for a four-year term on the school board.
These candidates will appear on the ballot for the Tuesday, Aug. 1, primary election. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Aug. 1.
Below are Q&A responses from Rindal and Brinton. Carver declined to answer the U-B's candidate questionnaire.
Why do you want to continue as (or become) a school board member?
Rindal: Serving as a board member for the first time, it takes a minimum of a couple of years to learn the policies as well as the less public insights into the district institutional knowledge base that are required components to be a competent and contributing school board member. In my fourth year I am still learning new things every month.
Our district represents a moderately sized public agency that presides over more than $100 million annually, including its general fund and capital debt repayment fund — fully 47% of our community tax base. Not continuing in a second term necessitates board turnover that then requires someone new to start this daunting process once again.
Much of what is done on any school board requires a considerable investment of time to become functionally proficient in terms of the district programs and finances. No one is born a school board member. I would hope to continue to use what I have learned in the past 3½ years to continue to serve as a fully contributing member of our board.
Brinton: I want to be a school board member to further contribute my professional expertise and drive positive change in education, prioritizing student well-being and equitable access to resources. As a licensed independent clinical social worker with a strong commitment to mental health, I have dedicated my career to providing mental health care and advocating for individuals of all ages. I opened Anchor Point Counseling as a private practice and founded the nonprofit Blue Mountain Health Cooperative.
Both of these experiences allowed me to make a tangible impact on redirecting mental health clients to appropriate care and supporting the development of student clinicians, both of which are critical to the maintenance of our system of behavioral health care in the Valley. Additionally, through my active participation in professional associations and service on local advisory boards, I have gained valuable insights into community needs. By combining my clinical knowledge and community engagement, I am motivated to become a school board member to utilize my expertise, contribute to positive changes in education and ensure student well-being and equitable access to resources.
What makes you the best candidate for this position?
Rindal: I point to my record of accomplishments.
During the period of remote learning during COVID, I alone focused on finding a way to test students and staff. Though many said we did not have the capacity or funds I was able to find the Binaxnow pilot program for schools and was able to assist in getting WWPS to be part of the pilot. Within days of testing start, students returned to in-school instruction.
I was instrumental in finding and promoting a grant to fund three new battery powered buses for our district. These new buses are far less costly to operate and yield significant health benefits to students through reduction in exposure to diesel particulates.
I personally wrote a successful $200,000 grant to fund a new data engineer position in the district.
Brinton: My dual role as a parent of current WWPS students and a dedicated advocate for mental health makes me the best candidate for this position. I have the insight and passion needed to make informed decisions that prioritize the well-being and academic achievement of all students. I understand many of the hopes and concerns of parents and am committed to learning about the challenges I do not yet understand. I am committed to creating an educational environment that nurtures the growth and development of every child.
What are your thoughts on the proposed levy to update athletic facilities?
Rindal: In comparing WWPS to any of the Tri-City schools the committee used as sports complex examples, we actually differ significantly in scale. It is important to remain cognizant of the differences in our relative district budgets. That said, levy dollars per thousand at WWPS are among the lowest in all the southeast Washington area by a significant margin.
An issue still unresolved is providing for a maintenance fund to maintain any new sports facilities our citizens may approve. We have not spent significantly out of our existing general fund budget to maintain what we have now and "new" tends to become "used" very quickly. The source of the required funds to maintain any new capital projects will need to be identified.
Bottom line: The facility need is clear. Funding it responsibly is what is still less clear to me. If that can be resolved, I’m all for it as we all want the best for our Walla Walla kids.
Brinton: It is important for our school district to provide well-rounded opportunities for our students. While academic achievement is crucial, extracurricular activities, including athletics, also play a significant role in the overall development of our kids.
The proposed levy to upgrade athletic facilities warrants careful consideration. Upgraded facilities can enhance the student experience, promote physical fitness and foster a sense of community pride. However, it is essential to weigh this investment against other pressing needs within our district, ensuring a balanced allocation of resources that benefits all students.
Additionally, community input and thorough financial analysis should guide the decision-making process to ensure long-term sustainability and equitable access to upgraded facilities.
How do you feel about the use of artificial intelligence in schools?
Rindal: I feel the same way about AI as I do about social media. Clearly social media’s original promise had surpassed its reality, especially with respect to young girls and issues surrounding mental health and self-worth.
AI’s promise is almost unlimited but without any guardrails being provided to guide its use, it will likely be used as much for socially inappropriate purposes as it is for human good.
We know from many studies that the best learning outcomes are generated out of a 1:1 teacher to student relation. AI has the potential to bring us closer to that notion than anything prior, yet given our prior experiences, we need to do better job this time to make sure the good substantially exceeds the bad.
Brinton: There are potential benefits and significant challenges associated with the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in schools. AI technology has the capacity to enhance educational experiences, personalize learning and provide valuable insights for teachers and administrators. It can support adaptive learning platforms, streamline administrative tasks and promote innovative teaching approaches.
However, it is crucial to approach AI implementation with caution, ensuring student privacy and data security are safeguarded. Additionally, ethical considerations, transparency and human oversight should be prioritized to maintain a balanced and equitable learning environment. Collaboration with educators, parents and experts is vital to navigate the opportunities and challenges that AI presents in schools.
What are your thoughts on the recent efforts to ban certain books from school libraries?
Rindal: Banning books is wrong. Knowledge, even of the type we may personally disagree with, has value — even if only to support why we might disagree with it. Any Socratic discussion requires students be equipped with multiple perspectives if they are to adequately defend their own ideals. Having a broad base of perspectives to draw upon often leads to more complex and nuanced conclusions and is the basis for critical thinking skills.
Banning books is about control of thought by some, over freedom of thought that is being exercised by others. A small step further is being forced to read propaganda to enforce specific ideals.
Brinton: As a prospective school board member, I strongly believe in promoting intellectual freedom and fostering a culture of open-mindedness in our schools. It is crucial to provide students with access to a diverse range of books and materials that encourage critical thinking, empathy and exploration of different perspectives.
Rather than focusing on banning books, I believe in implementing thoughtful selection processes that consider age appropriateness and align with the values and educational goals of our community. It is essential to engage in open dialogues with educators, parents and students to ensure a well-rounded collection of books in our school libraries.
Editor's note: Candidate responses were edited for brevity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.