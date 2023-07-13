Two candidates are vying for Position 3 on the Walla Walla School Board in the upcoming primary election with incumbent Ruth Ladderud being challenged by newcomer Chris Leyendecker for a four-year term on the board.
One other candidate, Cheri Smith, will appear on the ballot along with Ladderud and Leyendecker. However, Smith did not register her own name in the election and has said publicly that she is not seeking the position.
These candidates will appear on the ballot for the Tuesday, Aug. 1, primary election. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Aug. 1.
Below are Ladderud's Q&A responses. Smith is not campaigning, and Leyendecker declined to answer the Union-Bulletin's candidate questionnaire.
Why do you want to continue as a school board member?
Ladderud: I received a solid public education in Walla Walla. I loved school and was a successful student. I received so much from my school years, including lifelong friendships and the foundation for jobs and additional education, but I now understand that school is/was a negative experience for many. There are kids who don’t feel like they belong and who aren’t learning enough to become sought-after graduates. Continuing as a board member who understands the past strategic plan and was involved in developing Vision 2030 will help keep our district constructively focused on what our stakeholders have said they want for our children: ambitious learning for all, a relevant and rigorous experience, a culture of equity and belonging and a partnership with family and community.
What makes you the best candidate for this position?
Ladderud: As a 10-year incumbent on the Walla Walla School Board, I’ve had the opportunity to gain boots-on-the-ground experience. I have participated in thousands of hours of professional development, meetings, conferences and book studies focused on how a school board can have a positive impact on student outcomes. I want to continue the work that earned our board the Washington State School Directors’ Association Mid-Size District Board of the Year Award in 2022. Stability of the membership of a good board translates into successful outcomes. My experience provides me with deep insight in the recently adopted strategic plan and re-election will allow me to continue volunteering as an elected board member to provide better educational outcomes for all our students.
What are your thoughts about the proposed levy to update athletic facilities?
Ladderud: The district just successfully completed significant bond-funded facility improvements to the indoor learning spaces at Wa-Hi, Lincoln and Pioneer, but no improvements were funded for the outdoor athletic facilities. Promises were made, and in spite of COVID, supply chain issues and inflation, promises were kept. The processes Superintendent Smith used to create that successful bond outcome have been replicated in the proposed levy options for athletic facility upgrades. A community-based group was convened to research what our district has and how it compares with similar districts in the region. The group has identified priorities and provided costs for the different upgrades, including realistic ways it could be funded. I am impressed with their work and am interested in the feedback from the community to their proposals. While I’m not sure exactly what plan will rise to the top to put to the voters, I agree that there is solid need and that the community supports doing something. I am currently in favor of a capital levy athletic facility upgrade.
How do you feel about the use of artificial intelligence in schools?
Ladderud: This is a question that wouldn’t have even been asked just a year ago. I’m neither a teacher nor a technology specialist, so I value the research and input from those both inside and outside our district to better understand this. Artificial intelligence is not going away and, like it or not, is already in our schools (for example, it would be naive to think that no high school student independently used AI to complete an assignment this spring). It is and will be important for the district and board to continue learning about the benefits and drawbacks and provide constructive boundaries for its use within our district.
What are your thoughts about the recent efforts to ban certain books from school libraries?
Ladderud: I fully agree that there are books that should not be in school libraries. I also fully agree with the policies and procedures the district carefully followed that caused the challenged books to remain. I have read all the books in question as well as many others found on "banned" book lists. Although some people are frustrated that the challenged books were not removed, their efforts have caused the district to change and improve. For example, parents can control what books their students may check out and students and parents have been added as members of future review committees.
Editor's note: Some responses were edited for brevity.
