Ahead of the Aug. 1 primary election, the five candidates participating in the Walla Walla School Board race have collectively raised more than $6,000, with just two candidates receiving campaign contributions.
Financial reports detailing campaign financial activity with itemized expenditures, also known as C-4 summary reports, were due seven days before the election, Tuesday, July 25.
Alayna Brinton and Zana Carver, who are both running against incumbent Eric Rindal for the Position 4 seat, are the only candidates who have raised money for their campaigns.
This is the latest campaign financial information for each candidate, according to the Public Disclosure Commission.
Position 3
In the race for Position 3, incumbent Ruth Ladderud and challenger Chris Leyendecker both reported no campaign contributions or expenditures as of Friday, July 28. The third candidate, Cheri Smith, is not participating in the election.
Position 4
While incumbent Rindal had reported no campaign contributions or expenditures as of July 28, challengers Brinton and Carver had raised more than $6,000.
Brinton, who is seeking office for the first time, has raised $5,741 and spent $5,564. More than half of her contributions were in-kind contributions from herself, which is the donation of goods or services rather than money. The largest monetary contributions came from Richard Brinton, Jeffrey Strickler and the Washington Education Association at $500 each.
Brinton’s most recent expenditures were for campaign literature, advertisements, yard signs and car magnets.
Meanwhile Zana Carver, who previously ran for the position in 2021, has raised $950 and spent $872. She has made no self-contributions and her biggest contribution of $500 came from Debora Zalaznik. All $872 of Carver’s expenditures was used for printing campaign signs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.