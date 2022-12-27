On one hand, Walla Walla Community College has the green light to restart its Commercial Driver License course.
In the other hand is a bright red stop sign — the school needs to find an instructor to start this engine.
WWCC officials recently announced the return of the instruction for would-be truck and other commercial drivers seeking a commercial driver’s license (CDL).
Such a license is divided into Class A, B and C, with each level allowing license holders age 21 and older to operate commercial rigs on interstate highways.
Class A is the gold standard, allowing those so licensed the opportunity to drive the really big vehicles, such as 18-wheelers with air brakes.
The CDL program has been on hiatus at WWCC since the program’s longtime instructor, Steve Harvey, retired in April 2020.
There was no plan then to halt the popular course, Jerry Anhorn recalled last week.
Anhorn, dean of workforce education at the college, said that with Harvey’s pending leave, officials were seeking a new program head.
No one could foretell the new virus making the headlines then was going to lock down the community college and the rest of the world for the next two and half years, he said.
In the span of a few short months not only was Harvey retired, but the rules around COVID-19 seemed to be constantly evolving, Anhorn said.
“And you couldn't put people into trucks for instruction,” he said.
At the same moment in history the demand for commercial truck drivers shot up to a historical high as the world locked down and people took to ordering individually at their homes products that would have arrived en masse at stores.
There was no doubt about the value of the CDL course in the community’s eyes, the dean said, particularly since WWCC adds more time and instruction level than what is typically taught at private CDL classes.
That wasn’t by accident, Harvey said.
When he arrived from the trucking industry to teach at WWCC in 2004, the CDL program was all but dead, the retired instructor said. “I had to give it CPR.”
Harvey built the classes into a robust offering taken by about 24 students each quarter.
The work paid off in 2009 when Washington state lawmakers decreed Class A CDL holders needed 160 hours of training. And a federal law enacted in February requires baseline training for all new entry-level drivers in both A and B CDL classifications.
This area, like other rural regions, is heavily dependent on certified truck drivers, Harvey said. “It’s surprising the jobs that require a CDL.”
The agriculture community, gravel and cement companies — all those industries need qualified employees to get livestock and product from Point A to the finish line.
The CDL course also makes a great partner with WWCC’s diesel technology program. A graduate of that needs to be able to drive and diagnose the big rigs he or she works on.
“It’s really important for the diesel technology students that they get a CDL. That can make a difference in getting hired or not,” Harvey said.
Without the college’s course, businesses have to send employees out of town to get training. And that, he added, costs a lot of money.
Chris Nulph, owner of Tate’s Transportation in Walla Walla, said he is always on the lookout for qualified drivers.
The trucking industry is hard work, but it also pays well, Nulph said. “My drivers make $80,000-$90,000 … And that comes with full benefits. And I insure their families, mostly.”
The entire nation is dependent on a healthy trucking network, and that includes local concerns from grain growers to wineries and apples.
“And if they do go by rail, a lot of that stuff is trucked to the rail,” he said.
Nulph said he doesn’t predict changes in that situation in the near future. “Trucks don’t drive themselves and they aren’t going to in our lifetime.”
Anhorn said he is hopeful the CDL class can be relaunched by late March, in time for WWCC’s spring quarter.
However, it all hinges on finding a certified instructor and technician, he said.
The college has received a three-year, $623,000 grant to provide scholarship assistance.
For a number of students, the first $2,000 of tuition and fees will be paid by the grant, officials said.
The school still has a fleet of eight trucks that have been maintained all along, Anhorn said. “We never intended for them to go away and our diesel mechanic program has been using those trucks. They will be ready to roll.”
There is no question WWCC has been through several years of challenges, first with serious budget implications and then the pandemic, he added.
“We’ve had some loses, we’ve been through that. … But the CDL is the relaunching, it’s going to be a new chapter in new, revamped and reworked programs in the community," he said. “I believe we’ve turned a corner and we’re looking into the future. It’s what the community asked us to do.”
In return, WWCC is asking the community to partner in looking for the right CDL leaders, Anhorn said.
“Who’s willing to think about coming back? Let’s talk.”
