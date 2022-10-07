COLLEGE PLACE — Bike safety took center stage at Davis Elementary School Wednesday at the Bike Rodeo, an event put on by Blue Zones Project Walla Walla Valley, the College Place School District and several community partners.
The event is part of Blue Zones Project’s “Walk, Bike and Roll to School Week.” Blue Zones is encouraging children — and adults as well — across the Walla Walla Valley to walk, bike or skate to school — or work — for a week.
One of the aims of week is to promote health, said Emily Brown from Blue Zones, an organization working to improve community-wide health.
“One of the important parts of living a healthy life is being able to move and add natural movement to your day,” Brown said. “It doesn’t need to be joining a gym, it’s not running a marathon, it’s not about losing weight. It’s about being energetic, being happy and fit … Just being able to move naturally and having the energy to do what you want to do.”
The week started Wednesday and will continue until next Wednesday.
Blue Zones’ partnership with Davis Elementary School includes temporary pop-up signs that guide students along a few designated safe routes to school.
Much of the Bike Rodeo was setup to make sure students were ready to safely bike to school.
Students were led to the Children’s Home Society’s stand where staff were providing free helmet sizing to make sure students had safe-fitting helmets.
Those without a helmet, or with an improperly sized one, received a free helmet.
Next, students visited the College Place Police Department stand where they got a free goodie bag and could ask police Sgt. Dylan Schmick about rules of the road and safe riding.
Then, students got a free bicycle safety check — as well as free basic repairs — by the staff of Bicycle Barn.
Valley Transit was there to help show students how to put bikes on — and take them off — of busses.
Finally, they got to put their skills to the test on an obstacle course, officiated by College Place Police Chief Troy Tomaras.
Mi Pueblito restaurant was also on hand selling tacos.
For the police department, the event was a chance to build relationships with the public and help children be safe at the same time.
“Teaching the youth how to interact and be safe on the roadway is huge,” Schmick said. “We also like to be there and interact … and let kids talk to someone in uniform. It’s pretty fun, though you can see they are sometimes shy at first.”
At the Bike Rodeo, it wasn’t taking students long to warm up to Schmick.
“If you can talk to them a little bit and maybe give them a bracelet or a pen, they start opening up a bit,” Schmick said. “It’s fun. It’s a laid-back way to interact with kids and their parents too.”
