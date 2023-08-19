Athena-Weston School District will provide after-school care for elementary students during the upcoming school year through the Walla Walla YMCA.
The district announced on Thursday, Aug. 17, that district students in kindergarten through fifth grade are eligible for the program, which costs $300 a month. Families with two or more children enrolled receive a 5% discount per child.
“If the cost is a financial hardship, please contact Athena Elementary as we are working on possible financial assistance,” the announcement said.
The program is expected to begin Tuesday, Sept. 5, but could be delayed depending on state approval of the program and hiring of qualified staff. The program will last from 2:45 to 5:30 p.m. every day and will follow the school calendar for closures and holidays.
The program will be run by school district staff working under the supervision of Kim Huling, child care director for the Walla Walla YMCA.
Spots are limited and the deadline to enroll is Thursday, Aug. 31. Registration forms are available at tinyurl.com/4zwxvrrb, Athena Elementary School, Weston Middle School or at the Walla Walla YMCA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.