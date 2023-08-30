Athena Baptist Church Christian Ministries, a preschool that opened in 1991, has canceled its 2023-2024 school year because of low enrollment.
The preschool’s director, Rebekah Chennells, announced to parents and caregivers on Monday, Aug. 14, that the school year had been canceled.
“This was not an easy decision to make but unfortunately at this time there are not enough families enrolled in the program and we do not have funds to cover the difference,” Chennells said in a letter that was posted to the school's Facebook page.
In July, Chennells sent a letter warning parents and caregivers that if more children did not enroll, this school year would be canceled.
“We want to thank each and every family that has supported our program and those that were wanting to enroll their child for the upcoming school year,” Chennells’ letter said. “We hope that you will be able to find something that works well for your family in the coming year. We know it is close to the school year starting and are truly sorry for any inconvenience.”
Gerard Dubish, pastor at Athena Baptist Church, declined to comment on the cancellation. Chennells said ABC Children’s Ministries hoped to re-open in the future.
Athena Elementary School Principal Kerri Coffman said since the announcement, the district has received several calls from families in search of a preschool program.
“I have been contacted by families looking for preschool and have encouraged them to apply,” Coffman said. “We are currently fully enrolled but we always take applications and put families on our wait list.”
Applications are available at bluemountainkids.org. Athena-Weston’s school year begins Tuesday, Sept. 5.
