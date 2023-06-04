The Athena Civic Memorial Association recently awarded nine scholarships to graduating seniors in the class of 2023.
The nine students graduated at Weston-McEwen High School in Athena on Saturday, May 27. The following students each received a $2,000 scholarship to continue their education: Luna Dennett, 4.23 GPA; Elsa Rogers, 4.21 GPA; Cameron Reich, 4.18 GPA; Autumn Watson, 4.16 GPA; Alex McIntyre 4.11 GPA; Natalie Davenport, 3.90 GPA; Jacqlyn Albert, 3.86 GPA; Lily Lindsey, 3.53 GPA; and Dalana Pickard, 3.31 GPA.
Alex McIntyre also received an additional $1,000 award from the Dorothy Bjorklund Memorial Scholarship Fund.
The class of 2022 received their scholarships in January as they completed their first term of college. Theodore White, Madison Shell, Peyton McLouth and Charli King all were awarded $2,000 each. Blane Peak received $2,000 along with $1,000 from the Dorothy Bjorklund Memorial Scholarship Fund.
The Athena Civic Memorial Association also awarded $500 to the Athena Caledonian Games, $300 to the Athena Library Friends Association and $1,000 to Athena’s Gem Theatre renovation project.
The association was established in 1957 and aims to honor the community through charitable giving. Tax-exempt contributions can be mailed at any time to P.O. Box 12, Athena, OR 97831.
